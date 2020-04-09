Noise Cancelling Headphone Deals to Help You Survive Work From Home

One of the best investments you can make in your work from home setup is a good set of noise cancelling headphones. These can help you stay focused, avoid getting annoyed with other people in your house while you work and headphones help you sound better on calls.

There are four noise cancelling headphone deals available right now that offer deep discounts. Two of these are over the ear headphone that are very comfortable to wear for long periods and the other is more portable.

Bose, Sony, Jabra, and Apple all offer nice noise cancelling headphones that you can connect to your laptop, phone or tablet. The Bose and Sony options allow multiple connections at once and Apple’s offering lets you quickly switch to the device you want to use.

You’re saving up to $150 on the Bose noise cancelling headphones and getting a significant deal on AirPods Pro and the other options.

All of these headphones use active noise cancelling to block out sound. I use the AirPods Pro most of the time, but I also regularly use the Jabra Elite 85h.

The Bose QC 35 II is an excellent option and the price on the Sony WH-100XM3 is very good for a new set.

