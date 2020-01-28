Pokémon Home: 5 Things You Need to Know

The new Pokémon Home app is coming in February, allowing you to link your favorite Pokémon games together and then to manage your collection.

Here’s what you need to know about Pokémon Home, and what it can do.

What is Pokémon Home?

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

This new app is coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Android as well as the Nintendo Switch. The app is cloud-based and will help you store your Pokémon online and move them around to various games.

You can store Pokémon in the cloud, move them between games and trade with other people around the world. Here’s a look at the trading options;

Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box can be traded with people around the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box will be traded even when Pokémon HOME is not being used.

With the Global Trade System ( GTS ), fans can specify which Pokémon they want to trade and which Pokémon they want to receive. They will then be matched with a Trainer if both meet each other’s criteria.

Room Trade lets Trainers create a room and trade Pokémon among the people who join. Each room can hold up to 20 people. Trading in rooms has no cost, but users will only be able to create rooms when enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid).

Friend Trade allows Trainers to trade their Pokémon with nearby users who they have become friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the Add Friend feature in Pokémon HOME.

With the app, each Pokémon a user deposits will be linked to the National Pokédex.

What Games Does Pokémon Home Work With?

Currently Pokémon Home works with Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, as well as the 3DS Pokémon Bank.

At this stage, Pokémon Go support is still n development. There is no word on when this will arrive.

How Much is Pokémon Home?

Pokémon Home is free to try for one month to celebrate the launch. From there, you can use a Basic version for free, but there are a number of limits in place. The Premium plan allows you to move Pokémon from the Pokémon Bank, store more Pokémon and raises limits as well as unlocks the ability to host a trade room. The image above shows what you can and can’t do with each plan. Plans start at $2.99 a month and there is a deal for a year subscription.

1 month (30 days) – $2.99

3 months (90 days) – $4.99

12 months (365 days) – $15.99

The pricing makes the most sense for a one-year subscription, especially with a one-month free trial.

Pokémon Home Mystery Gifts

If you use Pokémon Home on the iPhone, iPad or Android, you are able to get Mystery Gifts. These are for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. There are also some gifts for Pokémon Home specifically.

You can then move these gifts into the supported Pokémon games.

Pokémon Home: Switch vs Mobile

The Pokémon Home app offers different features for the Nintendo Switch and mobile phone versions. For the maximum value, you will need both a Switch and a mobile app version.

The image above shows how the two versions compare. In short, you need the Switch to use the full Pokémon game features, but you need a phone to trafe and get gifts.