Quibi: 5 Things You Need to Know

Quibi is a new video app specifically designed for your phone. Originally designed as a way to fill your commute, the Quibi app is focusing on helping you find entertainment in small downtime throughout your day.

Here’s a look at what the Quibi app is, how much it costs, how you can get a free 90-day trial and what you need to know before you sign up. We’ll also cover what parents need to know about the Quibi app.

What is Quibi?

Quibi is a video service, like Netflix or Hulu, but it is designed only with your phone in mind. The video that you watch is set up to look good in portrait or landscape, so you can watch the show no matter how you hold your phone.

The slogan is “Quick Bites. Big Stories.” and you’re getting shows from top stars, served up in small bite-size pieces. Stars include Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and others.

Quibi offers a mix of produced shows and daily news-style shows. Each day Quibi releases 25 new episodes for over three years of content.

Movies are delivered in 7-10 minute parts. There are also unscripted shows and documentaries. The Daily Essentials are 5-6 minute bites with news and entertainment.

The Quibi app is available on iPhone and Android. The service only works on your phone, so there is no iPad, Apple TV or smart TV app.

How Much does Quibi Cost?

Quibi isn’t cheap. There are two plans available, $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads.

Right now, you can only sign up for the ad-free plan outside of the U.S., but there is a free trial.

Quibi Free Trial Details and Catches

The Quibi app includes a free trial for 90-days. This allows you to check the service out for about three months.

There is no commitment, but if you don’t cancel before the end of the trial, the service will charge you $7.99 a month.

What is on Quibi?

There is a range of shows and movies on the service. These include;

&Music

Chrissy’s Court

Dishmantled

Fierce Queens

Flipped

Gayme Show

Gone Metnal with Lior

I Promise

Memory Hole

Survive

Punk’d with Chance the Rapper

Thanks a Million with Jennifer Lopez

Most Dangerous Game

All The Feels by The Dodo

Around the World by BBC News

Close Up by E!

Fashion’s A Drag

For the Cultura by Telmundo

Fresh Daily

No Filter by TMZ

Pop5

Night Gowns

Nikki Fresh

Murder House Flip

We could see more shows added to the service in the coming months.

What Parents Need to Know About Quibi

The Quibi app is rated 17+ on the App Store because the content is aimed at adults. The app includes;

Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity

Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes

Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence

Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes

In most cases, this app is best for adults or teenage children. There is not a lot of content for kids on this app, so don’t plan on handing off access to a kid.