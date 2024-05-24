Refurbished iPhone 14 Models Now Available at Apple

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models on its online store for the first time since launch.

Like other retailers who sell refurbished phones, Apple is offering the unlocked iPhone 14 models at a discounted price.

A refurbished ‌iPhone 14‌ starts at $619, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro starts at $759, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max starts at $849. Shoppers can save more than $200 buying a refurbished model rather than a new one.

Apple still sells the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus new with the former available starting at $699 and the latter available starting at $799.

Oddly enough, Apple hasn’t stocked the refurbished iPhone 14 Plus yet, but it’s name is in the menu which means stock should appear at a later date.

Apple’s refurbished stock fluctuates throughout the year and many models, including the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini are currently out of stock.

Apple says all of its refurbished iPhone models come with a new battery, new outer shell, and are backed by a one-year warranty. They also have free delivery and returns.

The iPhone 14 series is a couple of years old, but these devices are still in perfectly good shape in 2024. All four models will get upgraded to iOS 18 later this year.