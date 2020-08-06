fbpx
Connect with us

Amazon

Save $200 on MacBook Pro 13 with 1TB Storage

Published

2 hours ago

on

Save big on a high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The latest MacBook Pro 13 with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale for $200 off at Amazon.

This is an excellent deal for content creators that are looking for a new MacBook to do photo and video editing on — especially if they need a lot of local storage.

You get a 2.0Ghz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with an integrated GPU. While a dedicated graphics card is better for video editing and heavy tasks, this is a nice starting option or upgrade for many entry-level users.

Sale
New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Silver
New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Silver
  • Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
−$343.92 $1,655.08
Buy on Amazon

This new model also features the updated Magic Keyboard, which fixed many of the issues that plagued the 13-inch MacBook Pro for years.

You get a 13.3-inch Retina Display, four Thunderbolt 3 USB C ports, a Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

This model is normally $1,999, and right now you can get it from Amazon for $1,799.

Students should consider the Apple Education Store and Back to School deals where you can buy this model for $1,899 and get free AirPods.

Last update on 2020-08-06. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Featured

Android2 hours ago

10 Cool Things the Pixel 4a Can do

What can the Pixel 4a do? You might think that a $349 phone cuts a lot of corners, or that...
Android20 hours ago

9 Cool Things the Galaxy Note 20 Can Do

What can the Galaxy Note 20 do? The new Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G offer new...