Save $200 on MacBook Pro 13 with 1TB Storage

Save $200 on the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro.

This is a 2020 model with an updated keyboard.

Bigger upfront savings than Apple Back to School.

The latest MacBook Pro 13 with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale for $200 off at Amazon.

This is an excellent deal for content creators that are looking for a new MacBook to do photo and video editing on — especially if they need a lot of local storage.

You get a 2.0Ghz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with an integrated GPU. While a dedicated graphics card is better for video editing and heavy tasks, this is a nice starting option or upgrade for many entry-level users.

Sale New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Silver Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

This new model also features the updated Magic Keyboard, which fixed many of the issues that plagued the 13-inch MacBook Pro for years.

You get a 13.3-inch Retina Display, four Thunderbolt 3 USB C ports, a Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

This model is normally $1,999, and right now you can get it from Amazon for $1,799.

Students should consider the Apple Education Store and Back to School deals where you can buy this model for $1,899 and get free AirPods.

Last update on 2020-08-06. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API