Save $400 on the MacBook Pro 16 Today

You can save $400 on the MacBook Pro 16 at Amazon today on both the silver and space gray models. This is the newest model of the MacBook Pro 16, and it’s available on the entry-level and the high-end models.

To get this 16-inch MacBook Pro deal, you need to buy one of the models shipped and sold by Amazon, and you need to be able to sign for the delivery. The savings show as $299.01 off, but there is another $100 instant discount at checkout, bringing the savings up to $399.01 when you checkout.

You don’t need to qualify as a student or for education pricing to get this special deal. The savings are automatic and arguably better than the Apple Back to School Deals for many shoppers. This deal includes a speedy processor, enough storage for many users, and a discrete graphics card that is capable of editing 4K videos with ease. You can

Sale New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Silver Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

If you need more storage, a faster processor and a more powerful graphics card for editing or working in demanding applications, you can save just as much on the high-end MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display.

You can’t customize the specs on either of these models, but you are saving significantly over buying directly from Apple. You can still buy AppleCare+ with either of these notebooks and get service and support directly from Apple.

