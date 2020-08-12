Secretlab League of Legends Champions Gaming Chairs Are Stunning

Secretlab Titan and Omega League of Legends Gaming Chairs.

Four Champions to choose from.

Beautiful front and back embroidery

Secretlab and Riot Games teamed up for the first official League of Legends Champions gaming chairs today with four distinct styles to celebrate the Champions. The chairs are available in Titan and Omega, offering a cool look in whatever size you need. You can check out the lineup here.

These aren’t your average chair with a screen-printed logo, each chair combines different materials, textures, and embroidery techniques to create a unique look and feel.

On the front of each chair is a stylized logo that brings to mind the Champion, and on the back is a massive embroidered section that completes the look. No matter where you look on the chair, you’ll see touches of your Champion.

Here’s a description of the chairs from Secretlab;

Secretlab League of Legends K/DA

The Secretlab League of Legends K/DA Edition captures the dark allure and snazzy beats that propelled POP/STARS to the top of the World Digital Songs chart. Inspired by Akali, the show-stealing rapper of the group, this special edition seat is upholstered in decadent purple and gold and features Akali’s signature dragon stitched in elaborate gold thread on the rear. Drawing heavily on Akali’s one-of-a-kind look of luxe and grunge, the chair also boasts diamond-quilted side wings that recall Akali’s stunning K/DA get-up.

Learn more about this model at Secretlab.

Secretlab League of Legends Akali Edition

Adorned with Akali’s signature kama blade and kunai dagger, the Secretlab League of Legends Akali Edition gives expression to her rebellious nature. A sprawling dragon tattoo covers the rear, a nod to gamers who want to channel the aesthetic of the rogue assassin. The wings and seat base similarly feature details drawn from Riot Games’ 2018 rework of Akali’s classic skin, paying tribute to one of Ionia’s most stalwart defenders.

Learn more about this model at Secretlab.

Secretlab League of Legends Ahri Edition

Upholstered in a deep wine red, the Secretlab League of Legends Ahri Edition incorporates intricate patterns from Ahri’s garb and features her nine tails and fox fire embroidered in gorgeous detail on the backrest. Designed to charm, the Ahri Edition seat embodies class and an intoxicating mystique that evokes Ahri’s potent magic.

Learn more about this model at Secretlab.

Secretlab League of Legends Yasuo Edition

Featuring the master swordsman’s katana and a veritable tempest at its back, the wings of the Secretlab League of Legends Yasuo Edition are embellished with the wind and clouds in the style of traditional ukiyo-e art and detailing inspired by Yasuo’s armor. Clad in a mesmerizing deep navy and weave detailing influenced by the rope around Yasuo’s waist, the chair is a faithful rendition of Yasuo’s classic skin.

Learn more about this model at Secretlab.