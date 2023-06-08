Spider-Man 2: Which Edition to Buy?

The Spider-Man 2 release date for PS5 is confirmed and pre-orders are set to begin in the near future. In this guide we’ll take you through the three Spider-Man 2 editions and help you decide which one you should buy.

Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to Insomniac Games’ wildly popular Spider-Man from 2018. Unlike the first game, Spider-Man 2 is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 which means those still holding onto a PS4 will need to upgrade in order to play.

PS5 owners have been waiting for release date and pre-order information and we finally have it. The Spider-Man 2 release date is set for October 20th and pre-orders will begin on June 16th ahead of the game’s arrival in the fall.

There are currently three versions of Spider-Man 2: a standard edition, a Digital Deluxe edition with some additional goodies, and a Collector’s edition aimed at rabid fans of the series. There are also pre-order bonuses.

If you decide to pre-order Spider-Man 2, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your interest level and your budget. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one. We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

The base bundle is the Spider-Man 2 Standard edition.

This edition is $69.99 and it comes with a copy of the game and some pre-order bonuses. These include:

Early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants

Early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants

Early unlock Web Grabber gadget

3 skill points

This is probably the edition most people should buy. It comes with a nice set of bonus items and it’s also the cheapest bundle on offer.

If you don’t know how much time you’ll be able to put into the game, but you still want to play it, we recommend going with the standard edition.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

If you think you might want a little more from your purchase, and you’ve got money to burn, you might want to consider the Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe edition.

This bundle includes a copy of the game, the aforementioned pre-order bonuses, and some additional items at an added cost of $10. The Digital Deluxe edition is $79.99.

For the additional cash you get the following:

10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles)

Additional Photo Mode frames and stickers

2 additional skill points

This edition is aimed at those who plan to spend a bunch of time playing Spider-Man 2, completionists, and those who plan to spend a lot of time taking screenshots in-game.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

And finally, for hardcore Spider-Man fans, there’s a Collector’s edition. The Spider-Man 2 Collector’s edition is a whopping $229.99, but don’t expect that price point to deter fans. We expect this bundle to be a hot commodity and it will probably sell out.

For $229.99 you get a voucher for the Digital Deluxe edition, a Steelbook case, and a high-quality 19-inch statue featuring the Spider-Men battling Venom.

This bundle will only be available in select markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, Portugal.

Again, this is an expensive bundle and it’s aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series.

Spider-Man 2: Digital vs. Physical

Spider-Man 2 comes in physical and digital formats though only the Standard edition has a physical disc option. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital copy. You’ll also want to go with the digital version if discs often go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go with a digital copy. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP, purchase a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Spider-Man 2.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay once you beat it. You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.