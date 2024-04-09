Star Wars Outlaws Editions: Which Should You Buy?

With the Star Wars Outlaws release date set, pre-orders for the game are live. If you’re interested in buying the game, you’ll want to pick the right version for your interest level and budget.

Star Wars Outlaws, a single player action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe, is set to land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows on August 30th. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed.

Retailers are selling the game in several different formats. There’s a Standard edition, there’s a Special edition exclusive to GameStop, there’s a Gold edition, and an expensive Ultimate edition.

If you decide to buy Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its release date, you’ll want to pick the edition that best suits your needs. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one.

We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition

The Star Wars Outlaws Standard edition is the most basic version of the game. It comes with the least amount of content at the cheapest cost.

The Standard edition retails for $69.99 without a deal and it comes with a copy of the game and a pre-order bonus called the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack. Here’s what the pack includes:

A cosmetic pack for your speeder.

A cosmetic for the Trailblazer spaceship.

So who should buy the Star Wars Outlaws Standard edition?

People on a budget.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in Star Wars Outlaws.

Besides the Special edition, this is the safest option for most people. You can find it at retailers like Best Buy.

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition

GameStop has an exclusive Special edition that is very similar to the Standard edition, but features a different pre-order bonus.

For $69.99 you get a copy of the game and the Sabacc Shark Character Pack which includes cosmetics for Kay (the game’s main character), her blaster, and Nix who is Kay’s companion.

Choosing between the Special edition and the Standard edition boils down to which cosmetics you’d prefer.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

For those looking for a little more, there’s the Star Wars Outlaws Gold edition. It’s far more expensive than the Standard and Special editions.

The Gold edition is $109.99 without a detail and it comes with extras you don’t get with the aforementioned versions of the game. These include:

A copy of the game.

Kessel Runner Bonus Pack.

3 Days Early Access.

Season Pass.

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass includes two DLC expansions that will release after launch. These will include all-new stories, quests and areas to discover.

In addition, you’ll also get access to the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch.

So who should spend the extra money on the Star Wars Outlaws Gold edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in Star Wars Outlaws.

People who want to play the game ASAP.

You can find it at retailers like Best Buy.

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition

And then there’s the Ultimate edition which comes with the most content, but is more expensive than the other versions of the game.

The standard Ultimate edition retails for $129.99 and it comes with everything you get from the Gold edition plus some added extras:

A copy of the game.

Kessel Runner Bonus Pack.

3 Days Early Access.

Season Pass.

Rogue Infiltrator Bundle.

Sabacc Shark Bundle.

Digital Art Book.

The Sabacc Shark Bundle is similar to the pre-order bonus from the Special edition at GameStop, but it comes with two additional cosmetics for the speeder and Trailblazer spaceship.

The Rogue Infiltrator bundle on the other hand is exclusive to this edition. It includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship.

The digital art book features a selection of the game’s concept art and visuals as well as unique cinematic storyboards.

The Ultimate edition is aimed at Star Wars fans and those are extremely excited about Star Wars Outlaws. Most people will be fine with a cheaper bundle.

Star Wars Outlaws: Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical, or digital, version of Star Wars Outlaws.

Here the pros and cons you need to consider before you pick one.

Physical Version

You’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game when/if you’re done playing it. You can also sell it on a site like eBay or Craigslist for cash.

You can easily lend the game to a friend, family member, or co-worker if they want to try before buying or if you get sick of playing it.

Digital Version

You’ll avoid clutter building up around your entertainment center and you’ll also avoid damaging the disc. If you often misplace games or have kids who like to hide or fling discs around the house, the digital version is probably the way to go.

Added convenience: Instead of digging through a sleeve of games or searching around the house looking for your game disc, you can start up your console and start playing immediately.

If you buy a digital copy, you should also be able to pre-load all of the game’s files ahead of the release in August. If you want to hop into the game ASAP, go digital.

Choose wisely.