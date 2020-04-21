Here are the best OnePlus 8 cases that you can buy today. We are seeing a lot of great options available right now, many of which will land by the time you get your OnePlus 8 in your hands.

The OnePlus 8 is available in three colors, including two beautiful options, so we have a few excellent clear cases that you can use to show off the color option you chose. These are excellent cases that protect your phone from drops and scratches.

The OnePlus 8 screen replacement cost and is $160, and if your drop does damage to the Mainboard or a camera, you’re looking at an even more costly experience. Even while you are at home, it makes sense to have a good case on the OnePlus 8.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Best OnePlus 8 Cases

OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case

The OnePlus 8 Sandstone case is a nice option for the OnePlus 8. You get a perfectly fitting case with awesome color options, a grippy surface so that you don’t drop the phone and the color options complement the OnePlus 8 colors perfectly.

$25 at OnePlus

Spigen Liquid Air OnePlus 8 Case

The Spigen Liquid Air OnePlus 8 case is a great option if you want a thin and minimal case that with a cool texture and you don’t want to pay much. Even with the cheaper price, Spigen always delivers great quality, and we like that there is a small bump to keep the camera safe.

$11.99 at Amazon

Ringke Fusion-X Clear OnePlus 8 Case

The Ringke Fusion-X OnePlus 8 case is a great option for users that want a good deal of protection while still being able to show off their OnePlsu 8 color choice. The corners use air cushions to keep the phone safe if you drop it.

$12.99 at Amazon

OnePlus Clear Bumper Case

Made from long-lasting medical grade silicone this clear OnePlus 8 case is more minimal than the Ringke option, shows off the color you chose and protects your phone from drops and other damage.

$24.95 at OnePlus

UAG Rugged OnePlus 8 Case

Urban Armor Gear (YAG) make great cases and they offer a rugged case with a clear, textured back for the OnePlus 8. You can still use it with wireless charging and tap to pay and we like the rubber corners as well as the bold styling.

$39.99 at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 8 Case

The Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 8 case is available in two colors, offers great drop protection with air cushions. This two-part case uses a TUP inner and polycarbonate exterior for added protection. This model also includes a kickstand.

$16.99 at Amazon