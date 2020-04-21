Accessories
The Best OnePlus 8 Cases
Here are the best OnePlus 8 cases that you can buy today. We are seeing a lot of great options available right now, many of which will land by the time you get your OnePlus 8 in your hands.
The OnePlus 8 is available in three colors, including two beautiful options, so we have a few excellent clear cases that you can use to show off the color option you chose. These are excellent cases that protect your phone from drops and scratches.
The OnePlus 8 screen replacement cost and is $160, and if your drop does damage to the Mainboard or a camera, you’re looking at an even more costly experience. Even while you are at home, it makes sense to have a good case on the OnePlus 8.
Best OnePlus 8 Cases
- OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case
- Spigen Liquid Air OnePlus 8 Case
- Ringke Fusion-X Clear OnePlus 8 Case
- OnePlus Clear Bumper Case
- UAG Rugged OnePlus 8 Case
- Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 8 Case
OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case
The OnePlus 8 Sandstone case is a nice option for the OnePlus 8. You get a perfectly fitting case with awesome color options, a grippy surface so that you don’t drop the phone and the color options complement the OnePlus 8 colors perfectly.
Spigen Liquid Air OnePlus 8 Case
The Spigen Liquid Air OnePlus 8 case is a great option if you want a thin and minimal case that with a cool texture and you don’t want to pay much. Even with the cheaper price, Spigen always delivers great quality, and we like that there is a small bump to keep the camera safe.
Ringke Fusion-X Clear OnePlus 8 Case
The Ringke Fusion-X OnePlus 8 case is a great option for users that want a good deal of protection while still being able to show off their OnePlsu 8 color choice. The corners use air cushions to keep the phone safe if you drop it.
OnePlus Clear Bumper Case
Made from long-lasting medical grade silicone this clear OnePlus 8 case is more minimal than the Ringke option, shows off the color you chose and protects your phone from drops and other damage.
UAG Rugged OnePlus 8 Case
Urban Armor Gear (YAG) make great cases and they offer a rugged case with a clear, textured back for the OnePlus 8. You can still use it with wireless charging and tap to pay and we like the rubber corners as well as the bold styling.
Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 8 Case
The Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 8 case is available in two colors, offers great drop protection with air cushions. This two-part case uses a TUP inner and polycarbonate exterior for added protection. This model also includes a kickstand.
