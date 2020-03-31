13 Things You Can Order Online Right Now to Ease Staying At Home

We’re all stuck at home for the next few weeks, and there are plenty of things you can buy online right now to ease the time spent indoors. Best of all, you don’t need to wait for these to ship to you since they are all things that you can download or subscribe to.

We’re all stuck at home for the next few weeks, and there are plenty of things you can buy online right now to ease the time spent indoors. Best of all, you don’t need to wait for these to ship to you since they are all things that you can download or subscribe to.

Staying occupied and planning your evenings with recreation or learning a new skill or just watching something fun can help mark the end of your work from home day and transition into evening.

We’re here to help with a way to watch Netflix with friends, workout at home, catch up on live music and learn a ton of new skills. Here are our favorite things you can buy online right now;

Sketchparty.tv Disney+ Masterclass Workout Subscriptions Audible Membership Tidal Premium Netflix Party Digital Games Hulu Live TV Kindle Unlimited Subscription Comixology CBS All Access Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

Keep reading to learn more about each of these options. Most of them offer free trials.

Sketchparty.tv

Sketchparty.tv is a Pictionary style game that you play on your TV. You use the Apple TV or AirPlay 2 enabled TV and your iPhone or iPad to play.

The player drawing uses the iPad or iPhone to draw, and the picture shows up on the TV allowing your team to guess. This is a fun game that you play with people in your own house. You can even make your own wordlist.

Sketchparty.tv is $4.99 on the App Store.

Disney+

Disney+ is a great subscription to add to your list of entertainment options. You can get a free seven day trial of Disney+ and with it you get access to an array of movies and TV shows.

This gives you access to all the Disney favorites, including Frozen and Frozen 2, as well as the Marvel movies and tons of TV shows and shorts.

Sign up for a free Disney+ trial and then it’s $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

MasterClass

Right now is a great time to learn a new skill and what better place to learn than from a master of that skill. With MasterClass, you can learn from masters in the field.

There are over 80 classes and each class averages 20 lessons. A lesson is about 10 minutes long, so you can learn and absorb and then put it into practice. Everything from creating, cooking, writing making music and playing games to business, photography, and fashion are on MasterClass.

Buy One Get One annual Pass for $180 at MasterClass

Workout Subscriptions

Now is a great time to get in shape, and you don’t need a gym to do it. We’ve rounded up a list of the best apps to workout at home including some free options and others that you can use to stay in shape or get in shape.

From a 7-minute workout to weight loss running apps and workout guides with trainers we have you covered.

Check out our roundup of home-based workout apps.

Audible Membership

An Audible membership is a great way to learn something new or enjoy a great story. With Audible you get to pick new audiobooks each month, and when you sign up now you get two free audiobooks to start.

These are great if you like to multitask. Listen to a new book while you organize or while you are cooking. I enjoy listening to audiobooks from Audible while I am making dinner, doing laundry or walking the dogs.

Try Audible Free for 30 Days

Tidal Premium

TIDAL is a great music streaming service that you can use to listen to the latest albums and classics. Right now TIDAL is also hosting a series of concerts as part of the At Home With TIDAL streaming marathon.

TIDAL currently offers four months of any plan for $4, including the HiFi plan.

Get 4 Months of TIDAL for $4

Netflix Party

With Netflix and Netflix Party, you can stream a Netflix show with another person and watch in sync. This is super easy to set up on your laptop and it is free as long as you both have Netflix.

Here’s a guide on how to start a Netflix watch party with a friend.

Digital Games

Now is a great time to buy some digital games on Xbox One, PS4 or Switch. You can pick up a ton of deals directly on the consoles and download the games to play later that same day.

If you check the store on your console you will see the newest games and there is always a section of the store dedicated to deals. You may even qualify for a few free games with PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live.

Hulu Live TV

Are you looking for access to on-demand TV and now you have more of a reason for live TV in your house? Hulu with Live TV is a great option if you want to add some entertainment to your life.

Hulu with Live TV includes the traditional Hulu on-demand options, and you can also watch tons of channels live. This includes news and entertainment — and it is a great way to distract yourself.

Try Hulu with Live TV Free Now

Kindle Unlimited Subscription

Kindle Unlimited lets you download books, magazines and unlimited audiobooks with Audible narration to your Kindle, iPhone, iPad or Android.

You get over 1 million books, popular magazines and there are tons of series that you can dive into.

Sign Up for a Free 30 Day Kindle Unlimited Trial

Comixology Unlimited

Are you looking to get back into reading comics and graphic novels without going to the store? A Comixology Unlimited subscription offers access to over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels and Manga from popular publishers. These include DC, Marvel, Dark Horse and more.

Sign up for a free 60-day trial and then it is $5.99 a month after.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access now offers a 60 day trial of the service, up from seven days. This includes access to Picard and tons of CBS shows.

Use the coupon code GIFT or ENJOY to get sixty days of CBS All Access free. After the trial, it converts to a paid membership.

Get Your 60 Day Free CBS All Access Trial

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

The Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service allows you to confidently hand off a tablet or phone to your kid.

This service includes age-appropriate books, apps, audiobooks, and videos. There are no ads and there are no in-app purchases.

You get a lot of parental controls and everything is broken down by age group.

Buy a Three Month Family Plan for 99 Cents

BONUS: Play Cards Against Humanity Online

You don’t need to buy this one. If you want to play cards with friends, you can play Cards Against Humanity online using a free service.

You’ll need to go to Playing Cards.io and create a room or enter a code to join a room.

Once in the system, pick Cards Against Humanity and you’ll be ready to start playing.

Try PlayingCards.io today