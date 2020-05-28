TIDAL Adds Dolby Atmos Support for Soundbars, TVs & AVR Home Theater Systems

TIDAL and DOLBY Laboratories teamed up to deliver Dolby Atmos support to TIDAL music streaming. This allows listeners with a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, TV or home theater system to listen to a more immersive musical experience.

To use this new feature, you need a TIDAL HiFi subscription, the right audio setup, and a compatible streaming device connected to the home theater. If you want to test this out, you can get a free 60-day TIDAL HiFi trial right now.

Recent additions to the TIDAL HiFi Dolby Atmos library include Ariana Grande’s 7 rings, The Weeknd’s After Hours, and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Señorita. These are just the tip of the content available in Dolby Atmos.

There is a good chance that you already have the right streaming device to play this. TIDAL supports Dolby Atmos on the following devices;

Apple TV 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick (2 nd gen)

gen) Fire TV (3 rd gen)

gen) NVIDIA SHIELD TV or NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro (2019 or newer models)

Dolby Atmos-enabled Android TVs from Sony and Philips

Dolby Atmos-enabled Android smartphone or tablet

We’ve been using Dolby Atmos to listen to movies in more immersive ways, and now you can listen to music this way. TIDAL describes the experience as, “Dolby Atmos Music allows people to connect with their favorite music in a whole new way, pulling listeners into a song and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.”

When you are connected to a device that supports Dolby Atmos and there is a Dolby Atmos mix available, it is the default way to listen. You can also seek out these songs and albums in the app on the home screen under “Available in Dolby Atmos” or you can search “Dolby Atmos” to find songs. There are also dedicated “At Home” playlists for Pop, Hip Hop and Jazz with Dolby Atmos content.

You can use this link to learn more about TIDAL and Dolby Atmos availability and to sign up for the free 60-day TIDAL trial.

Sale 192,900 Reviews Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remote, latest release The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

Last update on 2020-05-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API