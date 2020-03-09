TIDAL Partners with Brain.fm for Sleep and Focus Playlists

Are you looking for a way to improve your sleep or maintain your focus during the day? A new partnership from TIDAL and Brain.fm brings you the essential playlists that you need to stay on task during the day and then recover at night.

You can find these special playlists in TIDAL, so you don’t need another app or subscription to use these playlists. TIDAL starts at $9.99 a month and $19.99 a month for the Hi-Fi option, but there are a number of deals for students, military and first responders. You can test the playlists out with a free 30 day trial of TIDAL.

Brain.fm combines human playlist composers with AI and science to craft playlists specifically designed to help you stay in a specific mood. The Brain.fm playlists add up to two to 10 hours of listening material. The sleep playlists are

Relaxing Rain – field-recordings of rain, 150 tracks, 7.5 hrs

Nature Sounds – field-recordings of nature, 150 tracks, 7.25 hrs

Ocean Sounds – field-recordings of oceans, 150 tracks, 6.5 hrs

Sleep Sounds – field-recordings w/ instrumental elements, 100 tracks, 5.5 hrs

Classical Sleep – calm classical music

Jazz Sleep – calm jazz music

On the focus side, you can listen to Deep Work, a series of playlists that are designed and tested to help you get in the zone and get more done during the day. Like the sleep playlists, humans put the music together with the help of artificial intelligence and then this is tested to help you be more productive.

When you start your free 30 day trial of TIDAL, you get access to these Deep Work and Deep Sleep playlists along with full access to TIDAL’s 60 million tracks plus music videos and other exclusives.