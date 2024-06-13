Use This Tip to Instantly Speed Up PS5 Downloads

If your PS5 downloads are frustratingly slow while using a wired connection, this tip should come in handy.

Earlier this month, while trying to download a new game on our PlayStation 5, we noticed the download wasn’t making a whole lot of progress.

It was a bit shocking given that we’re using a wired connection with gig internet.

While hunting around in the PS5’s network settings, we found a fix that worked wonders for us so we felt it was appropriate to share with the world.

The steps only take a few moments and they’re easily reversible if you don’t notice a change in download speeds.

How to Speed Up PS5 Downloads on a Wired Connection

First, head into your PS5’s Settings. From there, go into the Network tab and follow these instructions:

In Network settings, go to Settings. It’s underneath Connection Status. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Scroll down and select Set Up Manually. Select Use a LAN Cable.

You’ll now want to register the Wired LAN as a connection. The PlayStation 5 will then test the connection to ensure it works properly.

For whatever reason, our PS5 had been defaulting to the wireless connection (we use an eero mesh setup) and those download speeds are much slower.

You may want to go back into the “Set Up Internet Connection” section and forget your wireless Wi-Fi network (we did), just to ensure the console stays on the wired connection.

Since we changed this setting, we’ve seen a drastic improvement to our PS5’s download speeds and you might too.