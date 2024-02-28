Vision Pro Storage: Which Size Should You Buy?

Potential Apple Vision Pro buyers are grappling with a key decision – how much storage to buy? The storage choices come with significant price differences and today we want to help buyers decide between them.

While you might be tempted to buy the cheapest version of the Vision Pro, or the variant with the most storage, a lot of people will want the model that falls in between.

There are several factors you should consider before you settle on one storage size or another. We’ll break down everything you need to think about before you buy.

Vision Pro Storage Options

Apple sells the Vision Pro in three different storage configurations.

The “cheapest”, the 256GB Vision Pro, starts at $3,499. The middle option is the 512GB model and it starts at$3,699. And finally, the 1TB model, the variant with the most on board storage, checks in at $3,899.

Pay for Storage Now or Pay Later

Like the rest of Apple’s products, the Vision Pro doesn’t have a slot for expanded storage. If you want to add additional storage to your headset, you’ll need to use iCloud.

If you plan to download movies or songs, do work, or play games on your device, you’ll need quite a bit of storage space.

256GB of space might seem like it’s enough, but there’s a very good chance the internal storage fills up quick. At that point you’ll be forced to continuously delete files you no longer need or pay for iCloud.

Apple’s iCloud storage solution is pretty inexpensive. You can get 50GB of cloud storage for just a dollar a month. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

50GB: $0.99

200GB: $2.99

2TB: $9.99

6TB: $29.99

12TB: $59.99

Will Apple Add More Sizes?

That’s unclear at this time. Given that the first-generation Vision Pro will probably be around for a while, there’s always a chance Apple adds another option down the road.

We haven’t heard anything definitive yet, so even if it were to do so, it probably wouldn’t happen for awhile.

Why You Should Buy 256GB

The 256GB Vision Pro is, again, the cheapest model Apple offers, and it should be considered if you don’t think of yourself as a power user.

If you think you’ll primarily use the headset for social experiences, light productivity tasks like email and scheduling, and basic media consumption, the 256GB model might suffice.

Why You Should Buy 512GB

If you’re a power user and you think you might want to store high-resolution spatial photos and videos, download movies and other content for offline viewing, or using resource-intensive apps like games, the 512GB model might be the best choice.

Not only will you have a bunch of storage available immediately, you’ll also be setup nicely for the future in case your needs change.

The peace of mind that comes from having additional storage to play around with might be worth the extra $200.

Why You Should Buy 1TB

The 1TB Vision Pro is extremely expensive, but it’s the best option for those who desire a ton of local storage and don’t want to deal with iCloud.

It should provide more than enough space for working professionals, avid gamers, and those who plan to tackle school or work projects while on-the-go.

Remember, app sizes and content quality will likely continue to increase over time. If you intend to keep your Vision Pro for several years, investing in more storage could help future-proof your purchase.