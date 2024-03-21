visionOS 1.1.1 Update: What’s New for Vision Pro

Apple’s released a new software update for the Vision Pro and visionOS 1.1.1 brings bug fixes and other changes to the spatial computer.

visionOS 1.1.1 is the latest upgrade for Vision Pro. It’s available to download in the Settings app on the Vision Pro. Select the General section and choose Software Update to begin the installation process.

If you’re curious about the Vision Pro’s newest update, allow us to take you through everything there is to know the visionOS 1.1.1 upgrade.

In this guide we’ll outline visionOS 1.1.1’s changes, go over the problems plaguing the software, and give you a look at future visionOS updates.

visionOS 1.1.1 Features

visionOS 1.1.1 is a small maintenance release for the headset. It doesn’t have any outward facing features on board and is instead focused on patching up issues discovered within the operating system.

Apple says the software provides important bug fixes and security updates to the Vision Pro, but the change log doesn’t outline any specific bug fixes.

The software has security patches on board, but Apple hasn’t detailed them. The company is likely waiting until it releases additional software for other products before doing so.

visionOS 1.1.1 Problems

The visionOS 1.1.1 update went through testing behind the scenes, but some Vision Pro users have run into bugs and performance issues.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems with the software yet, but here are the problems Vision Pro users have noticed thus far:

Installation problems

Lag, freezes and lockups

Audio issues

Bluetooth problems

Issues with first and third-party apps

Some of these problems are brand new while others have carried over from previous versions of visionOS.

Vision Pro users that run into issues on the Vision Pro can downgrade to older software in an effort to improve performance. The downgrade process can take time, but it’s an option to consider if the device’s performance takes a hit.

What’s Next

We expect the company to put new visionOS software into beta testing soon.

Keep an eye out for visionOS 1.2. We expect it to enter beta testing sometime in March, probably next week, ahead of a official release sometime in April or May.