watchOS 10.1 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s first big update to watchOS 10 is imminent and here’s a closer look at what you can expect from the software’s release date and release time.

watchOS 10.1 is the next version of watchOS 10 for Apple Watch and the milestone upgrade and it’s set to bring new features and fixes to compatible models.

The software has been in testing for several weeks, but Apple’s finally prepared to pull it out of beta and release it to Apple Watch owners around the world.

Earlier this week, the company pushed the final watchOS 10.1 beta, known as the Release Candidate or RC, to testers. This is a sign that the stable release is right around the corner.

The company hasn’t confirmed an official watchOS 10.1 release date, but thanks to a French regulatory group, we have an early look at its plans.

You can expect watchOS 10.1 to touch down sometime this week or next week. As of right now, a release next week seems more likely.

French regulatory group ANFR says Apple’s iOS 17.1 update for iPhone will land by October 24th. The information was discovered by French site iPhoneSoft.

While the announcement is in regards to iOS 17.1, Apple typically deploys all of its new software at once which means watchOS 10.1 should arrive alongside iOS 17.1.

As for the watchOS 10.1 release time, look for the company to release the software in and around 10AM Pacific like it normally does.

watchOS 10.1 is a milestone upgrade and it will deliver a mix of changes including new features like DoubleTap and NameDrop support. DoubleTap is exclusive to the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

You can also expect the software to bring patches for security issues discovered within the company’s operating system.