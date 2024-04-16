watchOS 10.5 Release Gets One Step Closer

Apple’s upcoming watchOS 10.5 update for Apple Watch got one step closer release today with the release of a brand new beta.

The company’s pushed the second watchOS 10.5 beta to developers which means testers can now start using the software in an effort to weed out bugs and performance issues.

watchOS 10.5 beta 2 should roll out to testers in the company’s public Beta Software Program in the near future. It should arrive this week.

In order to download the watchOS 10.5 beta, developers need to open the Apple Watch app and head into the Software Update section in Settings. From there, make sure the Developer Beta is toggled on.

Apple Watch users need an Apple ID linked with a developer account to download and install the watchOS 10.5 beta.

The watchOS 10.5 is a milestone upgrade, but as of right now, it’s light on features.

Testers haven’t discovered any Apple Watch-centric features, but that could change down the road. We’ll let you know if testers find anything significant on board the second beta.

Milestone upgrades typically deliver a mix of enhancements, bug fixes, and security patches. At the very least, expect watchOS 10.5 to bring fixes to Apple Watch users.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the watchOS 10.5 release date, but the software is widely expected to make its public debut in May.

We expect the company to trot out a few more betas before the firmware is ready to roll out to millions of Mac users around the world.