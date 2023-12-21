Apple
Where to Buy Apple Watch 9 & Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple’s flagship Watch models, are no longer available to purchase on the company’s online store in the United States. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find one for yourself, or somebody else, right now. You can.
As expected, Apple pulled the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online store in the United States. If you try and purchase one of these models, the site says they’re currently unavailable.
Fortunately, there are ways to buy an Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now.
You can find them in physical Apple Store locations though Apple will stop selling them in the United States after December 24th.
Third-party retailers are also allowed to sell the devices which means you can find the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at places like Amazon and Best Buy. These retailers will sell the devices until stock runs out or the ban is lifted.
Where to Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Verizon
- Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 at AT&T
- Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 at T-Mobile
- Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Amazon
- Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Best Buy
Where to Buy Apple Watch 9
- Buy Apple Watch 9 at Verizon
- Buy Apple Watch 9 at AT&T
- Buy Apple Watch 9 at T-Mobile
- Buy Apple Watch 9 at Amazon
- Buy Apple Watch 9 at Best Buy
The company was forced to pull these models from the store to comply with an International Trade Commission (ITC) order that prevents components related to their blood oxygen monitoring feature from being imported into the U.S.
The ITC determined the technology violates patents owned by Masimo, a health technology and consumer electronics company based in Irvine, California.
It’s unclear when the ban will get lifted. The White House could intervene and veto the ban and it has until December 25th to do so. If it doesn’t, Apple will have to make changes to the technology on board in order to get around the ruling.
Wait for a Brand New Design
One of the biggest changes from Gurman's report about the Apple Watch 10 is a new design.
Since its inception, the Apple Watch design has remained largely the same, save for incremental improvements the company's made over the years.
According to Gurman, Apple's designers are working on a thinner watch case. He hasn't elaborated on the exact dimensions.
Obviously this would be a huge change as it would cut down on the device's bulk and probably help the device feel lighter on the wrist.
The report also notes that we could also see Apple change the way bands are attached to the Watch.
As it stands, Apple Watch bands have slid into the sides of the device's chassis and are kept in place with a locking mechanism.
Gurman says the company is exploring a new magnetic band attachment system, but it's unclear if the change will be ready in time for the these models.
In a follow-up report about Apple's plans for 2024, Gurman says the company is planning "at least one model with a new look."
Leaker Kosutami, who has been accurate in the past, backs this up and says the new design will break compatibility with existing Apple Watch bands.
It's still early and Apple's plans could certainly change between now and launch and we'll let you know what we hear in the months ahead.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.