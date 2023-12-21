Where to Buy Apple Watch 9 & Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple’s flagship Watch models, are no longer available to purchase on the company’s online store in the United States. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find one for yourself, or somebody else, right now. You can.

As expected, Apple pulled the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online store in the United States. If you try and purchase one of these models, the site says they’re currently unavailable.

Fortunately, there are ways to buy an Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now.

You can find them in physical Apple Store locations though Apple will stop selling them in the United States after December 24th.

Third-party retailers are also allowed to sell the devices which means you can find the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at places like Amazon and Best Buy. These retailers will sell the devices until stock runs out or the ban is lifted.

Where to Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2

Where to Buy Apple Watch 9

The company was forced to pull these models from the store to comply with an International Trade Commission (ITC) order that prevents components related to their blood oxygen monitoring feature from being imported into the U.S.

The ITC determined the technology violates patents owned by Masimo, a health technology and consumer electronics company based in Irvine, California.

It’s unclear when the ban will get lifted. The White House could intervene and veto the ban and it has until December 25th to do so. If it doesn’t, Apple will have to make changes to the technology on board in order to get around the ruling.

