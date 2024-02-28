Which iPhones Support Wireless Charging?

Wireless charging allows users to charge an iPhone by placing it on a compatible wireless charging pad. We get questions about wireless compatibility all the time so we want to break down exactly which iPhones support the technology.

Apple first brought wireless charging to its iPhone lineup starting with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X all the way back in 2017. It’s been around a while, but we’ve seen upgrades emerge since then.

Before we get into those, let’s start with the burning question: Which iPhone models support wireless charging? Here’s the full list:

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

The good news is that all of Apple’s most recent iPhones support wireless charging. The bad news is that iPhones older than the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, do not.

That’s not a huge deal for most shoppers, but those looking at an extremely cheap iPhone (the iPhone 7 or iPhone SE, for instance) won’t be able to wirelessly charge them.

Speaking of older iPhone models, devices that are older than the iPhone 12 only support the Qi wireless charging standard.

Qi is a widely adopted standard and it allows iPhone users to charge their device using a wide variety of Qi-compatible chargers. There are a mind-boggling number of them for sale at retailers like Amazon.

The iPhone 12 series, and newer iPhone models, can also be wirelessly charged using Qi chargers, but they can also be charged using Apple’s newer MagSafe standard. MagSafe uses magnets to align your iPhone with chargers for faster and more efficient wireless charging.