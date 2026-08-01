Why Your Wi-Fi Keeps Disconnecting (And How to Fix It)

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A Wi-Fi connection that constantly drops can be one of the most frustrating technology problems. Whether you’re working from home, streaming movies, attending video meetings, or gaming online, an unstable connection can interrupt everything you’re trying to do.

The good news is that many Wi-Fi problems have simple solutions. Before replacing your router or calling your internet provider, try these common fixes.

1. Restart Your Router

Like smartphones and computers, routers benefit from an occasional restart.

Restarting your router clears temporary memory, refreshes network connections, and often fixes minor software issues.

To restart your router:

Unplug the power cable.

Wait about 30 seconds.

Plug it back in.

Wait a few minutes for the connection to return.

If restarting your router only fixes the problem temporarily, another issue may be causing the disconnects.

2. Move Your Router

Router placement matters more than many people realize.

For the strongest signal, place your router:

Near the center of your home.

On a shelf or table instead of the floor.

Away from microwaves and cordless phones.

Away from large metal furniture and appliances.

In an open area rather than inside a cabinet.

Walls, floors, furniture, and appliances can weaken the signal before it reaches your devices. Sometimes moving a router just a few feet can noticeably improve coverage.

If your current router struggles to provide reliable coverage throughout your home, a newer model may offer stronger performance.

Check this out on Amazon: TP-Link Archer BE550 Wi-Fi 7 Router

3. Too Many Devices Are Connected

Most homes now have dozens of connected devices.

Smart TVs, streaming boxes, laptops, gaming consoles, security cameras, smart speakers, tablets, and phones all compete for bandwidth.

Disconnect devices you are not using and restart devices that have remained connected for long periods.

If your smartphone also becomes unusually warm during streaming, gaming, or heavy internet use, read our guide Why Your Phone Gets Hot and What You Can Do About It for common causes and practical solutions.

4. Update Your Router’s Firmware

Many people never update their router.

Manufacturers release firmware updates to improve stability, performance, compatibility, and security. An outdated router may experience connection problems that a simple software update can resolve.

Check your router manufacturer’s app or website to see whether an update is available. Some newer routers install updates automatically, while older models may require you to approve them manually.

5. Check for Interference

Other electronics can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal.

Common sources of interference include:

Microwave ovens.

Cordless phones.

Baby monitors.

Bluetooth devices.

Neighboring Wi-Fi networks.

Large metal appliances.

If possible, move your router away from these devices. Modern dual-band and tri-band routers may also allow you to switch between different frequency bands when one becomes crowded.

6. Your Router May Be Too Old

Wi-Fi technology has improved significantly over the past several years.

Older routers may struggle with today’s faster internet plans and the growing number of connected devices in modern homes. They may also lack newer security protections and performance features.

If your router is more than five years old, replacing it may improve speed, coverage, reliability, and security.

Check this out on Amazon: NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 Router

7. The Problem May Be With One Device

If Wi-Fi disconnects on only one phone, tablet, or computer, the router may not be the problem.

Try these steps on the affected device:

Turn Wi-Fi off and back on.

Restart the device.

Forget the network and reconnect.

Install pending software updates.

Reset network settings if other fixes fail.

If every device loses its connection at the same time, the problem is more likely related to the router, modem, or internet service.

Bonus Tip: Restart Your Modem

If restarting your router does not solve the issue, restart your modem as well.

Unplug both the modem and router. Wait about 30 seconds, then plug the modem back in first.

Allow the modem to reconnect completely before plugging the router back in. This process often resolves temporary connection errors between your equipment and internet provider.

When to Contact Your Internet Provider

Contact your internet provider if:

Every device repeatedly loses its connection.

Your modem displays warning lights.

Internet service remains unavailable after restarting everything.

Your connection drops at the same time every day.

Your speeds remain far below the plan you pay for.

The provider may need to test the line, replace the modem, or investigate a service problem in your area.

The Bottom Line

A Wi-Fi connection that keeps disconnecting does not always mean there is a major problem with your internet service.

Simple steps like restarting your equipment, improving router placement, updating firmware, reducing interference, and disconnecting unused devices can solve many common Wi-Fi problems.

If those steps do not help, older equipment or an issue with your internet provider may be responsible. Trying these fixes first could save you time, frustration, and an unnecessary service appointment.