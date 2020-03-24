Wyze Band and Smart Scale Offer Affordable Home Health Tracking Options

We’re all skipping the gym and trying to find ways to stay in shape at home. The new Wyze Band and Wyze Scale can play a role in keeping you healthy and may even help you avoid the “Work From Home 15” by tracking your activity and your weight.

At $24.99 for the Wyze Band and $19.99 or the Wyze Scale, this is a small investment in your home health. Both products are available to order today from Wye and will go on sale on Amazon as well in April.

The Wyze Band is partly a fitness tracker, similar to a fitbit, that can track your activity, but it is also a smart device that can control Wyze smart home gadgets and it includes Alexa built-in.

From a fitness standpoint, it can track your heart rate, sleep, and steps. It is rated waterproof up to 50M. It can control Wyze devices, you can use Alexa on your wrist and it also shows phone notifications.

It includes an AMOLED display, 10-day battery life and you can switch watch faces.

The Wyze Scale is a $19.99 Bluetooth scale that you can use to track 12 body metrics including weight, body fat and even your heart rate when the app is open.

The scale automatically recognizes up to eight members of the family. It turns on when you step on the scale, so you don’t need to tap and wait.

The app syncs with popular fitness apps and you can see weight and body fat trends in the Wyze app or on the LED screen. The app connects to your phone through WiFi fro tracking.