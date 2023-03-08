Yellow iPhone 14: Everything You Need to Know

Apple introduced a brand new color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and this guide will take you through the most important things to know about the yellow iPhone 14.

The yellow iPhone 14 is a bright addition to the Apple’s lineup and it’s certainly worth a look if you want your device to stand out from the pack.

If you’re interested in Apple’s vibrant iPhone, here’s what you need to know about the yellow iPhone 14’s price, pre-order, release date, and deals.

Yellow iPhone 14 Pre-Order

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus aren’t on sale yet, but they will go up for pre-order at Apple, carriers, and various retailers starting on Friday, March 10th.

Customers in located Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 60 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting at 5AM Pacific.

Apple has seemingly gotten its supply chain under control so we may not see shipping dates get pushed back immediately. That said, if you want a new yellow iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus on your doorstep ASAP, you may want to wake up early/stay up late to put in your order soon after pre-orders begin.

Yellow iPhone 14 Release Date

The pre-order period will extend through the weekend culminating with the devices release date on Tuesday, March 14th. This is the date when you’ll be able to walk into your carrier store or a retailer and walk out with a yellow iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

We don’t know how much stock each store will have on hand so if you’re nervous about coming away empty-handed, you’ll want to put in a pre-order.

Yellow iPhone 14 Price

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, like their counterparts in other hues, will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899.

If you need more information about iPhone 14 storage options, we’ve got you covered.

Yellow iPhone 14 Deals

Apple and its partners will offer trade-in deals to customers looking to snag a yellow iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14.

Customers who buy through Apple can get $200 to $600 in credit when trading in an iPhone 11 or later. If you want the most money back the phone needs to be in pristine condition.

Buyers can also get up to $800 credit on iPhone 14 after trade-in directly from Apple when activating it on select carriers in the United States.

Carriers and retailers will have trade-in offers of their own so make sure you shop around before you settle on a place to buy your new device.

Yellow iPhone 14 Pro

Unfortunately, the yellow color is exclusive to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. There more than likely won’t be a yellow iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max and we may not see Apple releases any new colors for the higher-end models.