You Can Now Use Gemini AI in Google Messages

You can now use Google’s Gemini AI chatbot in Google Messages if you meet certain requirements.

Gemini, Google’s popular AI tool, is now rolling out to select users in the Google Messages beta. A wider roll out will come later.

There are also some additional caveats. Users must have RCS enabled on their device, a personal Google account (you can’t use Gemini in Google Messages with a Google Account managed by Family Link or with a Google Workspace account), and you must be 18 years of age or older.

You must also have the device’s language set to English. French is only available to users in Canada at this time. Users also need to have one of the following devices:

Pixel 6 or later

Pixel Fold

Samsung Galaxy S22 or later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold

Android users who aren’t a part of the Google Messages beta and don’t meet these requirements won’t be able to use Gemini in Google Messages at this time.

Those who meet the requirements will see functionality roll out over time. If Gemini is available, it can be found by tapping Start chat. A Gemini contact option will appear and instructions will follow.

Gemini in Google Messages is powered by Gemini 1.0 Pro and users can input queries like they would using the web-based version of the chatbot. Examples include:

I haven’t reached out to my friend in a while. Help me draft a short message to check in and reconnect.

Suggest a 3-course dinner menu that’s impressive but manageable for a novice cook. Dietary restriction: vegetarian.

I’m going to a social event where I barely know anyone. Come up with a few interesting conversation starters.

Users can also use extensions in their chats to get real-time flight, hotel booking info for customized travel planning, and location-based information from Google Maps.