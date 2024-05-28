10 iOS 18 AI Features Coming to iPhone

As we approach the start of WWDC 2024, we’re starting to hear a lot more about Apple’s plans for iOS 18, the new operating system coming to iPhone later this year.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has highlighted a ton of AI features coming to the iPhone within iOS 18.

Gurman says Apple will spend a lot of time at WWDC 24 outlining its plans for artificial intelligence. He says Apple will be taking a different approach to AI as it will focus “on tools that ordinary consumers can use in their daily lives.”

In the newsletter, Gurman’s highlighted AI features Apple plans to deploy on board iOS 18. Here’s what iPhone users can expect from iOS 18’s AI:

iOS 18 AI Features

Transcribe voice memos Retouch photos with AI Faster and more reliable searches in Spotlight Improved Safari web search Auto-suggested replies to emails and text messages Upgrades to Siri including more natural-sounding interactions based on Apple’s own large language models More advanced Siri for Apple Watch for on-the-go tasks AI upgrades for developer tools including Xcode Generative AI for emojis where the software can create custom emojis on the fly based on what users are texting Smart recaps to provide users with summaries of missed notifications and text messages, web pages, news articles, documents, and notes

Gurman says Apple’s AI initiative is a work in progress and the company may market the capabilities as a preview in the upcoming iOS 18 beta.

WWDC 2024 kicks off at 10AM Pacific on June 10th with a keynote and it’s there that we’ll learn about many of these features, and others, for the first time.

Shortly after the conclusion of the beta, we expect Apple to push the first version of the iOS 18 beta to developers for testing purposes.

The iOS 18 beta will stretch from June to the fall culminating in a public release alongside the company’s new iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 16 will reportedly be the company’s first AI-centric phone and the devices are expected to have exclusive AI features to help convince consumers to upgrade.