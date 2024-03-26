WWDC 2024 Dates Confirmed, Here’s What to Expect

Apple’s confirmed the dates for WWDC 2024. As expected, the event will take place in June.

The company’s annual developer event will stretch from June 10th to June 14th. It will take place online though Apple will host a special in-person event at Apple Park on June 10th.

Apple says the in-person experience on June 10th “will provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and take part in special activities.”

Space is limited and those interested in attending the event in person can apply on the Apple Developer site or by using the app.

Apple will use WWDC 24 to showcase the latest versions of iOS for iPhone, iPadOS for iPad, macOS for Mac, watchOS for Apple Watch, tvOS for Apple TV, and visionOS for Vision Pro.

The company says “the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.”

So what are we expecting in terms of announcements at WWDC 2024? Here’s a brief look.

iOS 18

Perhaps the biggest announcement at WWDC 24 will be iOS 18 for iPhone.

The next version of iOS is reportedly viewed internally as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, iOS updates in the company’s history.

We’ve seen tons of information about iOS 18 leak ahead of WWDC and the rumors center around Apple’s plans for AI.

Apple’s made big investments into AI and the iPhone’s new operating system will likely be chock full of AI-powered enhancements.

We expect Apple to push iOS 18 into beta testing shortly after the June 10th keynote. The final release should come in September alongside the new iPhone 16 series.

For more about iOS 18, head to our guide.

macOS 15

Apple will also announce macOS 15 which will take over for macOS Sonoma 14 later this year.

macOS 15 reportedly won’t be as big as iOS 18. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who is typically very accurate, is not expecting a major design for macOS.

Gurman says that while work on a macOS redesign has begun behind the scenes, Apple’s in the early stages and it probably won’t be ready until 2025 or 2026. The last redesign came in 2020 with Big Sur.

That being said, Mac users should expect to see AI play a prominent role in the operating system.

For more about macOS 15, check out our early walkthrough.

watchOS 11

Also on tap is watchOS 11 for Apple Watch.

Apple Watch users should expect a “fairly minor” update so users shouldn’t expect a massive redesign. It’s unclear if Apple’s AI features will reach the Apple Watch with watchOS 11.

For more about watchOS 11, see our walkthrough.

Other WWDC 24 Announcements

We’ll also see Apple confirm iPadOS 18 for iPad, visionOS 2 for the Vision Pro, and tvOS 18 for the Apple TV.

We may also see Apple announced M3-powered versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro though that remains unconfirmed.

Apple announced M2 versions at WWDC 2023 last year which means there’s a chance we see these new models debut during the show.