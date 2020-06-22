10 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 14 Beta

Installing the iPadOS 14 beta right now might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad to Apple’s new operating system.

Apple’s confirmed the next version of iPadOS and iPadOS 14 is headed to select iPad models this fall alongside iOS 14.

If you don’t want to wait that long to try out iPadOS 14 and its features you don’t have to. The company’s put the software into beta testing which means you can take it for a test run long before it’s officially released.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The iPadOS 14 beta is currently limited to those in the company’s developer program, but the company will also release a free, public iPadOS 14 beta down the road.

If you do decide to test the iPadOS 14 beta on your iPad, you should tread carefully. It’s a beta which means it’s unfinished software and that means you could run into any number of bugs and performance issues.

It’s impossible to predict exactly how iPadOS 14 will run on your iPad model so you’ll want to prepare yourself and your device for the move. This is especially important if this will be your first time trying beta software.

To assist you we’ve put together a pre-installation guide that will take you through the steps we normally take before we install beta software on our iPads.

For some of you, these steps might take 15 minutes to complete. That said, some of you might need 30 minutes or longer to get everything done. And while they might seem tedious, taking these steps should help you avoid major headaches. Let’s get started.