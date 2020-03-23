$139.99 Xbox One S Deal is Your Ultimate Isolation Splurge

If you are thinking of getting a console to get yourself through the stay at home orders or to deal with a potential quarantine, you should check out this stellar Xbox One S All Digital deal on eBay.

For $139.99 you get the Xbox One S All Digital Edition with three games and if you checkout now, it will arrive this week (by Thursday for us).

This is brand new, and a discount of $110 off the retail price. It’s an incredible deal if you are looking to add a gaming console and streaming device to your setup.

The bundle includes the Xbox One S All Digital with a 1TB hard drive, a controller plus Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnight. You also get a month of Xbox Live Gold.

This is a new console with a full warranty The seller antonline is a known seller that is often featured on eBay deals.

The big difference between this model and the Xbox One S or Xbox One X is that the All Digital Edition does not include a Blu-Ray drive. That means you will need to buy your games and movies digitally.

For the price, it’s hard to argue with this limitation. You can pair it up with the Xbox Game Pass service to get tons of digital games for just $9.99 a month.

Buy the Xbox One S All Digital for $139.99 at eBay and get it this week.