Apple
2 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 6 & 3 Reasons to Wait
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are cheap and dependable, but most people better off going with another iPhone model or a budget Android device at this point.
Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus aren’t top of the line smartphones anymore, but they’re worth a look if you don’t have a ton of money to spend on your next iPhone.
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have serviceable cameras, decent battery life and performance, and a capable design. They’re also much, much cheaper than they once were.
You can find them through retailers like Amazon for less than $120 if you want an iPhone 6 or less than $170 if you’re looking for a bigger screen like the one on the iPhone 6 Plus.
The two devices are currently running iOS 12 and the operating system offers an array of new features and performance enhancements meant to help aging devices like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The iPhone 6 experience on iOS 12 is far and away better than the experience on iOS 11.
If you’re in the hunt for a cheap phone, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus should be somewhere on your list. That said, there are some reasons to think about holding off on buying one or skipping them completely.
In this guide we’ll go over some reasons why you should, and maybe shouldn’t, invest in an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus right now or in the future.
Keep these reasons in mind as you decide on your next phone.
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus Are Really Cheap
Let's start with a couple of reasons to buy the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus right now or sometime down the road.
These days you don't have to wait for Apple to announce new iPhone models to take advantage of great iPhone deals.
There are a ton of deals on new and used/refurbished iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models. For instance, you can get a refurbished iPhone 6 from Amazon for less than $120. You also might be able to find a steal on resale sites like eBay or Craigslist if you play your cards right.
If you're on a budget and you don't care about specs, the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus are two phones to consider.
