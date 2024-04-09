2 Reasons to Pre-Order Star Wars Outlaws & 4 Reasons to Wait

Star Wars Outlaws, the new action-adventure game from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft, finally has a release date and the game is up for pre-order. Should you pre-order a copy? Let’s figure it out.

Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, Star Wars Outlaws arrives August 30th (or sooner if you pre-order) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows.

Retailers are currently taking pre-orders and there are several versions to choose from. Each has a different set of bonuses giving prospective shoppers quite a bit of choice.

If you’ve had your eye on the game, or the recent trailer has lured you in, you might be thinking about a pre-order. If so, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Pre-Order for Bonuses

Obviously, if you love Star Wars, Star Wars games, and you really like what you see from Outlaws, by all means put in a pre-order. There are also two other reasons to pre-order a copy of Star Wars Outlaws.

The first is that you get some bonus items with an early order. If you pre-order the Standard, Gold, or Ultimate edition, you get the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack.

It features two in-game items: a cosmetic pack for your speeder and a cosmetic for the Trailblazer spaceship.

If you pre-order the Special edition, which is exclusive to GameStop, you get the Sabacc Shark Character Pack which includes cosmetics for Kay (the game’s main character), her blaster, and Nix who is Kay’s companion.

For more about the Star Wars Outlaws editions, head to our guide.

Pre-Order to Play ASAP

If you want to play Star Wars Outlaws the second it’s released, pre-order the game.

The Gold edition and Ultimate edition both come with three days early access to the game. These are the most expensive versions of the game.

You can also start playing a little bit early if you purchase a digital copy. If you order digitally, you should be able to pre-load it before the game unlocks.

Ubisoft and Massive haven’t confirmed, but the game should unlock at 12AM Eastern on August 30th which means those in western time zones should be able to play it in the evening on August 29th.

Wait for Star Wars Outlaws Reviews

The trailers are impressive, but if you’re even slightly on the fence about buying the game, you might want to wait for Star Wars Outlaws reviews from critics and gamers.

We’ve seen the game in action, but there are still a lot of unknowns. We expect details to trickle out in the buildup to the game’s release, but we won’t get proper feedback about the game’s story, gameplay, and performance until August.

Reviews will help you decide if the game is worth buying right away or if you’re better off waiting for the price to drop. If we’re lucky, reviews will arrive before the game’s release date.

Wait for the Best Deals

If you aren’t thrilled with the price of Star Wars Outlaws, you should hold off on a pre-order. You can’t save much on a copy right now.

While we might see some sporadic deals for the game, particularly for the PC version, we probably won’t see any major deals pre-launch.

The game’s best deals for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC will arrive after the game’s release date in August. If you’re on a budget, and you don’t need to play right away, you should wait.

Wait for Bug Fixes

If you’re someone who hates dealing with performance issues, broken quests, and other bugs at launch, it might be smart to skip a pre-order and buy the game post-launch.

Star Wars Outlaws looks like an ambitious game with lots of moving parts. And big single-player games often have issues at launch.

Massive Entertainment will do its best to weed out issues prior to the game’s arrival, but there will no doubt be a collection of bugs that it will need to address with updates.

If you want to avoid the initial issues with thee game, you might want to hang back and wait for Massive to release a few patches.

Wait for the PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play Star Wars Outlaws on a Windows PC, you might want to hold off.

Ubisoft hasn’t published the game’s minimum or recommended system requirements just yet, and they may not arrive until we get closer to launch.

If you own an outdated computer, it might be best to hang back before putting in a pre-order.

There’s a chance the game won’t run well on your computer or, in some cases, run at all. Some of you may need to make some upgrades in order to get the game to look and play nicely.