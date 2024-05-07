2 Reasons to Pre-Order the Pixel 8a & 3 Reasons Not to

In a surprise, Google’s launched its new Pixel 8a smartphone ahead of Google I/O. The mid-range device is currently up for pre-order and we want to help you decide if it’s worth buying right now.

In the past, Google’s announced new Pixel a models during its Google I/O keynote. That won’t be the case this year as the Pixel 8a is official ahead of its release later on this month.

As expected, the mid-range compliment to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comes with several upgrades including seven years of software support, improved design language, and a better, and brighter, display.

There’s a lot to like and it’s an intriguing option for those that want a solid Android device without having to break the bank. The Pixel 8a starts at $499.

Google’s pre-order period starts today and it extends into next week. And while it might be tempting to buy now, a lot of shoppers are better off waiting.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a Pixel 8a and the best reasons to take a rain check.

Pre-Order If You Want It ASAP

Simply put, if you’ve been waiting for the Pixel 8a, and you’re sold on the changes Google’s made, you’ll probably want to pre-order sooner rather than later.

The pre-order period extends to May 14th, the start date of Google I/O 2024, and the first day the Pixel 8a will be available on shelves.

During this period, we may see the shipping date for some models get pushed back. If you have your heart set on a particular Pixel 8a model, and you want release day delivery, you may want to just order now.

Pre-Order to Save Money

Price cuts won’t come for awhile, but you can already save cash on a Pixel 8a.

If you buy the device via the Google Store, you’ll receive $100 in Google Store credit which can be put toward accessories or something else. This promotion ends on May 19th.

If you pre-order on Google Fi Wireless, you’ll get the cost of the phone back ($499) over 24 monthly credits when you sign up to any plan.

And if you pre-order from Amazon, you’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card. This is also a limited time promotion.

Wait for More Pixel 8a Reviews

Unsurprisingly, some outlets have been able to go hands-on with the Pixel 8a ahead of its release. And while we’ve seen a lot of great feedback, those on the fence about buying the device might want to wait for more.

Early feedback is great, but some shoppers might want to wait for long-term feedback and critiques from early adopters before committing to the device.

Again, the device lands on shelves on May 14th so you won’t have to wait long to get more information about its performance.

Wait If You Aren’t Prepared

Make sure you’re prepared before you pre-order. Individual needs will vary, but here are a few things to consider.

You’ll need to figure out how much storage you’ll need (128GB vs. 256GB). There are only two sizes and some people may not love the options.

You’ll also want to pick the color that best suites your tastes. Remember, you’ll most likely be looking at this device for a year or more.

Dig into carriers and data plans. Some of you might want to use this purchase as an excuse to leave for another carrier and/or switch up your current plan.

You’ll also want to go hands-on with Pixel 8a alternatives like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, iPhone SE 3, and others. Get a feel for the competitors before you jump in.

If you start feeling unprepared and uneasy about a pre-order, do yourself a favor and hold off until you’re confident. You don’t want buyer’s remorse.

Wait for More Pixel 8a Deals

The first Pixel 8a deals are good, but if you aren’t thrilled with them, you can hold off and wait for more deals to arrive. They will, eventually.

It usually takes a few weeks for retailers to offer straight price cuts on new Pixel models which means we may not see them emerge until the summer.

If you don’t have a phone to trade-in and/or you don’t want to pay full price for the Pixel 8a, hold off on a pre-order and wait for price cuts.

Wait for Google to Fix Problems

If you’re concerned about hardware and/or software problems, you might want to skip a pre-order and wait.

The Pixel 8a runs Google’s latest Android operating system. Android 14 isn’t new, but it’s still plagued by various bugs and performance issues.

Google will release new software in the coming weeks so you might want to wait for the initial batch of Pixel 8a-related bug fixes to arrive.

New Pixel phones sometimes have hardware issues as well and we could potentially see some growing pains in the hours, days, and weeks after the Pixel 8a lands on shelves.

If that makes you nervous, hang back and see what kind of problems early adopters run into in May.