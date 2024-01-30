Editorials
2 Reasons to Pre-Order WWE 2K24 & 4 Reasons to Wait
The WWE 2K24 release date is confirmed and retailers are taking pre-orders ahead of its arrival. While there are some great reasons to pre-order right now, there are also some great reasons to wait.
WWE 2K24 is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, it will land on March 8th.
Retailers are currently taking pre-orders and there are four different versions of the game: a Standard edition, a Cross-Gen edition, a Deluxe edition, and a Forty Years of WrestleMania edition.
Cody Rhodes is on the cover of the Standard edition, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are on the cover of the Deluxe edition, and the Forty Years of WrestleMania edition has a montage of iconic Superstars from WrestleMania’s history.
With the release date just a few weeks away, a lot of you might be thinking about pre-ordering one of these for your console or PC.
If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order WWE 2K24 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.
Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the WWE 2K24 release date to buy a copy.
Pre-Order If You Want to Play ASAP
There are two main reasons why you might want to pre-order a copy of WWE 2K24 ahead of its release date.
The first is if you're a huge fan of the WWE 2K series and you want to start playing the new version as soon as humanly possible.
All WWE 2K24 editions come out on the same day. That means your first chance to play the full version of WWE 2K24 will be March 7th or March 8th.
If you pre-order a digital copy of the game, you should be able to pre-load it before it's officially released.
The game should unlock at 12AM Eastern on March 8th which means those in western time zones will be able to play it the evening of March 7th.
If you pre-order a physical copy of WWE 2K24 you won't get your delivery until the morning, afternoon, or night of March 8th unless you can find a midnight launch event.
