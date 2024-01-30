2 Reasons to Pre-Order WWE 2K24 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The WWE 2K24 release date is confirmed and retailers are taking pre-orders ahead of its arrival. While there are some great reasons to pre-order right now, there are also some great reasons to wait.

WWE 2K24 is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, it will land on March 8th.

Retailers are currently taking pre-orders and there are four different versions of the game: a Standard edition, a Cross-Gen edition, a Deluxe edition, and a Forty Years of WrestleMania edition.

Cody Rhodes is on the cover of the Standard edition, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are on the cover of the Deluxe edition, and the Forty Years of WrestleMania edition has a montage of iconic Superstars from WrestleMania’s history.

With the release date just a few weeks away, a lot of you might be thinking about pre-ordering one of these for your console or PC.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order WWE 2K24 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the WWE 2K24 release date to buy a copy.