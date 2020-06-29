2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Deals: $30 Off Almost Every Model

Save $30 on the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus models at Amazon today only. This is a stellar deal on a new tablet that starts at $59.99 and tops out at $109.99 for the top of the line model. You can even save $30 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition that comes with a special case and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

These all come with Special Offers, which means that you see ads on the lock screen, but it is hard to beat these discounts on a new tablet. These are new for 2020 with upgraded features, longer battery life, and more power.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 starts at $59.99 and is well equipped with an 8-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM plus microSD expandable storage. It charges with USB C and is available in 32GB or 64GB,

Sale 683 Reviews All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.

All-day battery life - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported).

If you want a faster tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus includes more RAM so it should feel snappier when using resource-intense apps and it also includes wireless charging support.

Sale All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB, our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment, Slate 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 3 GB RAM.

All-day battery life & wireless charging - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 4 hours (with included cable and adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported), plus 6 months free of Kindle Unlimited (you’ll receive the offer via email upon device activation).

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes a kid-ready case with a kickstand and you get a 2-year replacement program that covers accidental damage, so you don’t need to worry about your kid dropping it and breaking it.

Sale All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case Save up to $94.98 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Create screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content with easy-to-use parental controls.

Stream over wifi or view downloaded content on the go with 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 1 TB of additional storage.

These Amazon Fire HD 8 deals expire at the end of the day, so if you are interested in a new model, you should check out today. This is a solid set of tablet options and many of these arrive as soon as tomorrow.

5 Reasons to Buy the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 & 2 Reasons Not To

Last update on 2020-06-29. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API