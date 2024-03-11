2024 iPad Pro Pre-Order Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s new iPad Pro isn’t official yet, but the 2024 iPad Pros should go on sale in a few weeks. We’ve been getting a lot of questions about 2024 iPad Pro pre-orders and we’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

As we push into March, anticipation around Apple’s new iPad Pros is building. The company will reportedly skip a launch event in favor of an announcement on its website, just as it did with the latest MacBook Air models.

We don’t have a launch date nailed down yet, but thanks to credible reports, we do have a window. And said window is getting close.

We expect the new 2024 iPad Pros to go on sale soon after the announcement. A pre-order period should culminate in a release a few days later.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about 2024 iPad Pro pre-orders as we push into March toward the company’s inevitable announcement.

2024 iPad Pro Pre-Order Date

As we mentioned, Apple hasn’t confirmed a launch date for the new iPad Pro models just yet. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a reliable source, believes the company is targeting a date in late March or April.

Gurman also believes Apple will announce a new Magic Keyboard and Pencil alongside the new iPad Pros.

He hasn’t provided a specific date for the announcement which means it’s up in the air for the moment. That may change later on this month.

Assuming this timing holds we may see an announcement, and pre-order date, land during the week of March 25th or sometime during the week of April 1st.

Apple is expected to release four 2024 iPad Pro models. We’ll see two different screen sizes as well as Wi-Fi only and cellular-enabled models.

These devices should share a pre-order period and a release date.

2024 iPad Pro Pre-Order Time

We expect the company to start taking orders for the new iPad Pro models in and around 5AM Pacific.

Apple’s used this timing many times in the past. Most recently, when it announced and started selling, the new M3-powered MacBook Air.

If you live on the west coast of the United States, and you want to buy a new iPad Pro the second orders open up, be prepared to wake up early.

Where to Buy the New iPad Pro

Once 2024 iPad Pro pre-orders open up, you should be able to buy the device at a number of different places. From Apple, to your carrier, to retailers, there will be plenty of options.

As we’ve noted in the past, the Apple Store app is often the quickest, and easiest, way to pre-order a new Apple device.

The app is free to download and it lets you buy a new iPad the same way you would through Apple’s website.

You can expect the new iPad Pro’s to be compatible with a wide range of carriers, so if you aren’t stuck with one, make sure you shop around before pre-orders begin.

2024 iPad Pro Price & Trade-Ins

There’s been a lot of back and forth about the price of the 2024 iPad Pro. While nothing is confirmed yet, we may see the price jump up.

Right now, the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $1099. It’s unclear how big of a jump we could see, but rumors suggest it could be a fairly significant increase.

That might be a tough pill to swallow, but there will be trade-in offers available when pre-orders begin. These will help you save money. In some cases, a lot of it.

You can check Apple’s current trade-in values on its website.

Apple’s new iPad Pro’s are expected to usher in a new era for the company’s high-end tablet lineup. The device will reportedly come with an OLED display, a better front-facing camera, and better performance.