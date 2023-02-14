5 Reasons to Wait for the 2024 iPad Pro & 3 Reasons Not To

While we may not see any huge changes to the iPad lineup in 2023, that probably won’t be the case next year. Apple’s reportedly working on new 2024 iPad Pro models and the devices are rumored to have significant changes on board.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you’ll want to take a long look at Apple’s iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini lines. These are all among the best tablets out right now and they should be on your shopping list if you want a new device in 2023.

The iPad Pro line represents Apple’s high-end and it’s aimed at people who want a ton of horsepower for video editing, intense multitasking, and gaming.

Many of you will be perfectly fine buying a 2022 iPad Pro model in 2023, but others may want to hang back and wait for the next version of the iPad Pro.

2023 iPad Pro Rumors

Nothing is confirmed, but multiple sources indicate Apple is planning to skip major upgrades to the iPad lineup in 2023.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes it will be a light year for the iPad and that consumers shouldn’t expect “anything of note” for the iPad Pro line. He also says there won’t be any major upgrades to the iPad, iPad Air, or iPad mini lines.

That being said, Gurman and an array of other sources believe Apple is cooking up new iPad Pro models for 2024 and that we should see a “major revamp” next year. That should be music to the ears of those looking to snag a high-performance tablet.

If these devices are on track for next year, we should see numerous 2024 iPad Pro rumors in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Apple does its best to plug up leaks, but they are inevitable.

Of course, these 2024 iPad Pro rumors put those of you in the hunt for a new tablet in a tough position. Should you upgrade now or wait? While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for the 2024 iPad Pros.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2024 iPad Pro and the best reasons to buy something else.