2024 iPad Pro Storage: Which Size Should You Buy?

Apple’s new iPad Pro with M4 comes in five different sizes which means picking the right size for your needs and budget could become tricky.

While you might be tempted to go with the cheapest variant or the iPad Pro with the most most storage, most people will be better off with a model that falls between them.

Remember, a lot of consumers will wind up paying for more storage one way or another. Some will spend the money up front when buying the device while others will pay a monthly fee for additional storage via Apple’s iCloud service.

There are several important factors to consider before you settle on one storage size or another and we’ll break down everything you need to consider in this guide.

2024 iPad Pro Storage Options

Apple offers four 2024 iPad Pro storage options at different price points. Apple’s eliminated the 128GB model this year.

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2024 iPad Pros come in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB formats. The cheapest model is the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB while the most expensive option is Apple’s 12.9-inch model with 2TB and cellular connectivity.

While you can add additional storage to some Android tablets, the iPad Pro doesn’t come with a microSD card slot. If you want to add additional storage you’ll need to use iCloud or buy a USB-C compatible drive.

Don’t expect Apple to add new storage options later. Apple typically sticks with storage options for a full year or more.

If you plan to shoot a lot of video, download a bunch of content for travel, or play a ton of games, you’ll need quite a bit of space.

While 256GB might seem like enough, there’s a good chance it’ll fill up quickly and you’ll be forced to continuously delete files and/or pay for iCloud storage.

Fortunately, iCloud is fairly inexpensive. You can get 50GB of cloud storage for as little as a dollar a month:

50GB: $0.99

200GB: $2.99

2TB: $9.99

6TB: $29.99

12TB: $59.99

Note: You can share iCloud storage with your family members.

How to Check Your iPad Storage

If you’re currently using an iPad, you should check your current storage before you decide. Here’s how to do this:

Tap on your Settings app.

Tap on General.

Tap on iPad Storage.

This will show you how much free storage you currently have on your iPad and how much you’re using. It’ll also tell you exactly what’s taking up the most storage. For many of you, it’ll be your photos and videos, apps, and messages.

If your iPad is a year old, you should still have around 50% of your storage left. If you are within 10-15% of its capacity, you should consider more storage.

If you’re using iCloud, you should also check on your iCloud storage usage:

Open Settings.

Tap on your Name at the top of the screen.

Tap on iCloud.

This screen shows your iCloud storage use and your current plan. If you tap on Manage Storage you’ll get a better breakdown of how you use cloud storage.

Should You Buy the 256GB M4 iPad Pro?

The 256GB 2024 iPad Pro is the cheapest option and it’s worth considering if you don’t plan on using your iPad Pro for intense work.

Here are a few reasons to go with the 256GB iPad Pro:

You like to store some movies and music locally.

You need or prefer to keep your photos stored locally.

You plan to shoot content in high-definition.

You can’t stand having to constantly manage the data on your devices.

The 256GB iPad Pro is an excellent option, not just for those on a budget, but because it can work with or without additional iCloud storage.

Should Buy the 512GB M4 iPad Pro?

The 512GB iPad Pro is a solid option for those that want a lot of local storage to play around with.

It should provide enough space for photography buffs, avid gamers, and those who plan to tackle work projects on-the-go.

Here are a few reasons to consider shelling out for the 512GB iPad Pro:

You store a most of your movies and music locally.

You need or prefer to keep photos stored locally.

You plan to shoot tons of high-definition content.

You plan to do a lot of work from your iPad Pro.

Should You Buy the 1TB M4 iPad Pro?

The 1TB iPad Pro is aimed at developers who need the extra space for creating apps and those in creative fields like graphic design or music engineering.

If you’re an average person, you probably don’t need 1TB of storage space. Most people are better off going with one of the cheaper iPad Pro models.

Should You Buy the 2TB M4 iPad Pro?

The 2TB model is also geared toward working professionals and it should be considered if you’ve owned a 1TB iPad Pro and you maxed out its storage.