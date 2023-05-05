3 Reasons to Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Mirage & 4 Reasons to Wait

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-orders are live. And while you might want to buy the game ahead of its release date, there are also some great reasons to wait.

The Assassin’s Creed series is leaving Norway and Britain and it’s heading to ancient Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage puts you in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq who was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Unlike the past few iterations which were full-fledged RPG’s, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be a much smaller game that’s focused on stealth and assassinations, much like the first entries in the long-running series.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but rumors suggest it could arrive in August.

Despite the fact it doesn’t have a firm date, retailers are currently selling two versions of the game: A standard edition and a Deluxe edition. There’s also an exclusive Collector’s Case bundle at GameStop.

Some of you, particularly huge fans of the series, might want to put in an order right now. If you pre-order a copy you’ll get a bonus and you’ll be able to play the game right when it arrives. There are also some reasons to hold off on a pre-order for the time being.

If you’re currently on the fence, let us take you through the best reasons to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage right now and the best reasons to put your credit card away and wait.