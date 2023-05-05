Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Which Edition to Buy?

The next Assassin’s Creed game is up for pre-order right now and we want to help you pick the right Assassin’s Creed Mirage edition for your interest level and budget.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s upcoming entry into the long-running Assassin’s Creed series and it will take players to ancient Baghdad. It will put players into the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, an assassin that was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The game is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Amazon Luna, and PC sometime this year, but we still don’t have a firm release date yet. There’s always a chance it gets delayed, but that remains to be seen.

That hasn’t stopped retailers from selling the game and there are currently two Assassin’s Creed Mirage editions up for pre-order. That could change once the game gets an official release date, but it’s what we’re working with right now.

Many people are trying to decide if the game is worth a pre-order. If you do decide to buy a copy, you’ll be faced with a decision: Buy the standard version of the game or go with the Deluxe Edition.

In this guide we’ll take you through each version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and help you decide which version is the right one for you.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard Edition

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage standard edition is the most basic version of the game. It’s also the cheapest for all platforms.

A copy of the standard edition for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or Windows PC will run you $49.99 at the moment. We could see some deals emerge in the buildup to the game’s release so make sure you shop around before you commit.

In addition to a copy of the game, a pre-order will net you a bonus quest in the game. That quest is called The Forty Thieves. It’s unclear how long it is or if it will net you bonus items.

This is the most basic version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but it’s probably the version most people should buy. This is who should buy this edition:

Causal Assassin’s Creed fans or newcomers to the series.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a single-player action-adventure game.

You can buy the standard version of the game at Amazon,

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition

If you’re a big Assassin’s Creed fan and don’t mind paying a little extra for some additional goodies, think about buying the Deluxe Edition for your platform of choice.

The Deluxe Edition is $59.99 and it nets you some additional items in addition to the pre-order bonus. These include:

The Deluxe Pack: a Prince of Persia inspired outfit, eagle & mount skins, weapons, and more.

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack.

So who should spend the extra money on the Deluxe Edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in the game.

People who really like to customize their characters and items.

Huge Assassin’s Creed fans.

You can buy the Deluxe version of the game at Amazon.

Digital Copy vs. Physical Copy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes in digital and physical formats. There are some key differences between the two and you’ll want to buy the right one for you and your situation at home.

Here are a few reasons to go with a digital version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

You’re tired of discs cluttering up your entertainment center.

You live in a house where discs often get lost or damaged.

You don’t want to locate your disc every time you want to play.

You want to pre-load the game and play as soon as it unlocks.

Here are a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game:

You’ll be able to sell it to a store like GameStop or another reseller if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it.

You’ll be able to easily lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game or if they want to try it before they buy.

We’ll let you know if anything changes between now and the game’s release date.