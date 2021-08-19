Editorials
3 Reasons to Pre-Order Call of Duty Vanguard & 5 Reasons to Wait
The Call of Duty: Vanguard release date is confirmed for early November and pre-orders are live right now. There are some great reasons to buy the game before its release date, but there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
Activision’s revealed the latest installment in the long-running Call of Duty series and the latest, Vanguard, takes players back to the battlegrounds of World War 2.
Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently slated to hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC on November 5th. If you want to try the game before that you’ll be able to join the game’s open beta when it arrives sometime before that street date.
There are three versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game. There’s a Cross-Gen Bundle which includes the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S versions and some additional content and then there’s the Ultimate Edition which is aimed at those who plan to spend quite a bit of time with the game.
With the first trailer live and the game’s release date confirmed, a lot of people might thinking about a Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-order. There are some bonuses that come with a pre-order so it’s certainly worth a look.
If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. Our guide will take you through the best reasons to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks. Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to pickup a copy.
Pre-Order Call of Duty: Vanguard for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard for console or Windows PC, you'll get some nice bonuses with your order.
The Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-order bonuses include early access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta, a Mastercraft Blueprint in BOCW/WZ, Operator Arthur Kingsley in BOCW/WZ, and a Frontline Weapons Pack.
If you pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition from the in-game Black Ops Cold War or Warzone stores, you'll be rewarded with 10 Battle Pass Tier Skips which can be immediately used in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
So you'll get some nice customization items, but you'll also get early access to the game's open beta when it launches.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about putting in a Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-order right now or at some point down the road.
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.