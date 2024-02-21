3 Reasons to Pre-Order Shadow of the Erdtree & 4 Reasons to Wait

It’s an exciting time for Elden Ring fans because FromSoftware’s finally outlined the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in great detail. The expansion is also up for pre-order and today we want to highlight the best reasons to, and not to, buy the DLC right now.

It took a year, but FromSoftware’s finally gearing up to release Elden Ring’s first big piece of DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree is headed to consoles and Windows in June, June 21st to be exact, and the expansion will take players beyond the Lands in Between to a whole new world called the Land of Shadow.

The developer says it will continue the game’s exciting story while adding new boss fights, new items and spells, and new enemies to take down.

Given the price point for the DLC, $39.99 in the United States, this new world will probably be massive and add hours upon hours of content to the base game.

Now that we’ve got a trailer, screenshots, and a release date, Elden Ring fans and newcomers are considering a pre-order. We don’t blame them.

While this decision might be a no-brainer to a lot of people, some folks might be struggling. If you aren’t sure about a pre-order, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the DLC comes out to buy your copy.