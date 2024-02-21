Editorials
3 Reasons to Pre-Order Shadow of the Erdtree & 4 Reasons to Wait
It’s an exciting time for Elden Ring fans because FromSoftware’s finally outlined the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in great detail. The expansion is also up for pre-order and today we want to highlight the best reasons to, and not to, buy the DLC right now.
It took a year, but FromSoftware’s finally gearing up to release Elden Ring’s first big piece of DLC.
Shadow of the Erdtree is headed to consoles and Windows in June, June 21st to be exact, and the expansion will take players beyond the Lands in Between to a whole new world called the Land of Shadow.
The developer says it will continue the game’s exciting story while adding new boss fights, new items and spells, and new enemies to take down.
Given the price point for the DLC, $39.99 in the United States, this new world will probably be massive and add hours upon hours of content to the base game.
Now that we’ve got a trailer, screenshots, and a release date, Elden Ring fans and newcomers are considering a pre-order. We don’t blame them.
While this decision might be a no-brainer to a lot of people, some folks might be struggling. If you aren’t sure about a pre-order, you’re in the right place.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.
Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the DLC comes out to buy your copy.
Pre-Order for This Bonus
If you were expecting Bandai Namco and FromSoftware to sweeten Shadow of the Erdtree pre-orders with a ton of bonus content, you'll likely be disappointed. That being said, pre-orders do come with a bonus.
If you buy Shadow of the Erdtree before its release date in June, you'll get a new gesture for your character with your purchase. It's called the Ring of Miquella Bonus Gesture.
You can get a preview of the gesture over on Bandai Namco's website. Again, it's not a lot, but it may convince those of you who love the base game, and love to emote, to pre-order.
It's unclear if the gesture will be available in-game to those who don't pre-order. We'd bet against it so if you really want the gesture, pre-order.
