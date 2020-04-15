3 Reasons to Pre-Order the iPhone SE (2020) & 5 Reasons to Wait

Apple’s finally confirmed the elephant in the room. The iPhone SE 2020 is official and the device goes on sale this week after of a release in April.

For years we’ve heard rumors about a new iPhone SE. And for years, Apple’s press events came and went without an announcement and many people wondered if the company would ever release a new version.

As it turns out, Apple was working on a new version of the iPhone SE and as expected, it’s nothing like the original 4-inch iPhone SE that launched back in 2016.

The iPhone SE 2020 (Apple is simply calling it “iPhone SE”) is here and the device slots in as the company’s budget offering alongside the iPhone XR. To make room, the company has discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone SE 2 rumors were extremely accurate. The new model looks nothing like the original and more like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It doesn’t have a 4-inch display either.

Instead, the new iPhone SE comes with a larger 4.7-inch display. Some iPhone SE rumors suggested there would also be a 5.5-inch model, but that didn’t pan out.

The iPhone SE 2020 also has Touch ID instead of Face ID, Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, several color options, and a tantalizing $399 starting price point that puts it well below top in-house competitors like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Apple will release the iPhone SE 2020 on April 24th, but you don’t have to wait that long to put in an order. iPhone SE 2020 pre-orders go live on April 17th at 5AM Pacific giving you a chance to buy the phone ahead of time.

You’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone SE 2020 through Apple, through your carrier, or through your favorite retailer.

There are some benefits to pre-ordering an iPhone SE 2020. Pre-ordering ensures that you’ll get the model you want. You can also save some money via trade-in deals.

On the flip side, there are also some reasons to skip an iPhone SE 2020 pre-order.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a iPhone SE 2020 and the best reasons to hold off.