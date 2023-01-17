3 Reasons to Wait for Apple Watch 9 & 5 Reasons Not To

Apple’s reportedly working on a new Apple Watch 9 for release in 2023. The Apple Watch 9 release date is still months away, but there are still some great reasons to hang back and wait for the company’s new model.

If you’re thinking about buying a brand new Apple Watch right now, you’ve got some excellent options at your disposal. The Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE 2 are the company’s top of the line models and they are worth a look if you’re in the hunt for a newer model.

You’ll also want to investigate older Apple Watch models like the Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE. They’re no longer top-of-the-line, but they’re all still capable and cheaper than they once were.

While you might be tempted to buy a new Apple Watch or a smartwatch outside of Apple’s ecosystem, you should take note of Apple’s plans for 2023. They reportedly include new Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch 9 Rumors

The Apple rumor mill has primarily been focused on the upcoming iPhone 15, but we’ve also heard a little bit about the company’s plans for the Apple Watch. We haven’t heard a ton about the 2023 models, but it’s early and we expect rumors to pickup as we push deeper into the new year.

It’s certainly early, but the Apple Watch 9 release puts those of you searching for a new smartwatch in a tough position. Many people will be perfectly fine buying a device right now, but others may want to hang around and wait for Apple’s inevitable announcements.

At the very least, it might be a good idea to hang back until we learn more about Apple’s plans. Again, we haven’t heard much about the Apple Watch 9 yet.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored Apple Watch 9 series and the best reasons to go with another device.