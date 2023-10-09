Android
3 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 8a & 4 Reasons Not To
Google recently launched its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships. If you aren’t thrilled with them, and you really want a Pixel device, you might want to hang back and wait for the company’s rumored Pixel 8a.
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are official and the devices replace the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as two of the centerpieces of Google’s smartphone lineup. They do so with intriguing upgrades like a new processor, powerful new software features, and many years of software updates.
However, Google’s also upped the price of the Pixel series which may have some shoppers looking for a Pixel 8 alternative, of which there are plenty.
Of course, not every Pixel 8 alternative is on shelves yet and one in particular might interest those who are determined to buy a device within the Pixel family.
Pixel 8a Rumors
While Google has said it won’t develop an extremely low-cost Pixel phone, the company is more than likely working on a mid-range Pixel device dubbed Pixel 8a.
If true, and at this point we have no reason to believe it’s not, the device would replace last year’s Pixel 7a as a cheaper alternative for the higher-end Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Pixel 8a rumors have started swirling in recent weeks and we’ve even got a glimpse at what the next mid-range Pixel might look like. Unsurprisingly, it looks like a mix between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 series.
In addition to the design, we’ve heard about a new processor, the display size, and we also expect Google to extend its generous software coverage to the next Pixel.
The Pixel 8a release date is probably months away, but those in the hunt for a new phone, and a mid-range device in particular, shouldn’t discount its arrival.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Pixel 8a and we’ll also go over some reasons why you might want to buy a different device long before it arrives.
Wait for Performance Upgrades
Google will reportedly upgrade the Pixel 8a's hardware. In particular, the processor inside of the device.
Google's Pixel 7a features Google's custom Tensor G2 chipset, but the Pixel 8a should come with a newer chip inside.
Preliminary Pixel 8a rumors point to the device as having Google's new Tensor G3 chipset. This is the processor that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Google's plans could certainly change (there's also a chance Google scraps the Pixel 8a completely, so keep that in mind), but this what you should expect right now.
If the company does put a new processor inside the Pixel 8a, you can expect the device to offer improved performance in key areas like speed and battery life.
One feature we haven't seen thus far is the temperature sensor found on the Pixel 8 Pro and given that the Pixel 8a would be a mid-range device, we don't expect it to get one.
