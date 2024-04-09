3 Things to Know About visionOS 1.1.2 for Vision Pro

Apple’s pushed a brand new visionOS 1.1.2 update to Vision Pro users.

The software, which follows the company’s visionOS 1.1.1 update from March, is another maintenance upgrade with under-the-hood improvements on board.

The visionOS 1.1.2 update available to download in the Settings app on the Vision Pro. Select the General section and choose Software Update to begin the installation process.

If you’re curious about the latest update for Vision Pro, allow us to take you through everything there is to know the visionOS 1.1.2 upgrade.

In this guide we’ll outline visionOS 1.1.2’s changes, go over the problems plaguing the software, and give you a look at the future of visionOS updates.

visionOS 1.1.2 Features

visionOS 1.1.2 is a small point release for the headset. It doesn’t have any outward facing features on board.

Apple says the software provides important bug fixes to the Vision Pro, but the change log doesn’t outline any specifics about said fixes.

visionOS 1.1.2 doesn’t have any security patches on board.

visionOS 1.1.2 Problems

visionOS 1.1.2 went through testing behind the scenes, but some Vision Pro users have run into bugs and performance issues.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems with the update yet, but here are some of the issues Vision Pro users have been dealing with:

Installation problems

Lag, freezes and lockups

Audio issues

Bluetooth problems

Issues with first and third-party apps

Some of these problems are brand new while others have carried over from previous versions of visionOS software.

It’s important to note that if you run into problems with visionOS 1.1.2, you can downgrade to older software in an effort to improve performance.

The downgrade process can take time, but it’s an option to consider if the device’s performance takes a hit.

Next Vision Pro Update

Apple’s confirmed a new visionOS 1.2 update and the milestone upgrade is currently in beta testing ahead of a wider release later this year.

We don’t have an official release date for the software yet, but we expect Apple to push it to Vision Pro in May.