Apple Vision Pro Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
The Apple Vision Pro is finally here which means we’re starting to hear about the initial problems plaguing the company’s new spatial computer.
It’s extremely early, and shipments are still en route, but we’re starting to get feedback from those who purchased Apple’s headset.
A lot of the early feedback is good and some buyers have been blown away by the device’s features and potential. On the other hand, we’re also hearing about bugs and performance issues.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise given that the Vision Pro is a first-generation product and it will experience growing pains as Apple works to perfect its hardware and software.
The good news is we haven’t heard about any widespread problems with the hardware or the visionOS software that powers the device. That could change in the days ahead so users will want to remain vigilant.
Below we cover the most common Vision Pro problems, places to find fixes for problems, places to find feedback about the Vision Pro’s performance, and a look at what’s in the visionOS pipeline.
Table of Contents
Again it’s early, but the list of Vision Pro problems will grow. Many of the initial problems will get resolved by Apple via software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues emerge as people put more mileage on the device.
Vision Pro Problems
The device has only been available for a few hours so the current list of Vision Pro problems is extremely small.
Thus far, we’ve seen complaints about battery life which is expected given that the battery pack can only supply 2 to 2.5 hours of battery life.
We’ve also seen users complain about the following Vision Pro problems:
- Installation problems
- Issues with first and third-party apps
- Lag, freezes and lockups
- Audio issues
- Bluetooth problems
- Persona issues
- Charging problems
- Excessive glare
We’ll continue to add to this list as issues popup throughout the year.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re currently using a Vision Pro, or if you’re planning to buy one down the road, you’ll want to dig through feedback from early adopters.
Feedback about the product’s hardware and software will alert you to the bugs and performance issues users are seeing on their device.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like X/Twitter and Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about the Vision Pro’s performance.
How to Fix Vision Pro Problems
If you run into a major problem with your Vision Pro, you may need to contact Apple for help. That being said, you may be able to fix the problem(s) on your own.
In many cases, rebooting the Vision Pro will fix an issue. This can also iron out performance issues like UI lag.
If you’re having issues charging your Vision Pro, make sure the cords are properly situated. You may also want to try a different cord and/or outlet to see if that resolves the issue.
For more potential fixes, you should head over to Apple’s discussion forums or the growing Vision Pro Reddit. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple via the company’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store as they should be able to diagnose your issue(s) relatively quickly.
visionOS Downgrade
As of right now it’s unclear if you can downgrade the Vision Pro’s software to an older version in an attempt to fix bugs and issues.
While you can downgrade on devices like the Mac and iPhone, you can’t downgrade software on the Apple Watch. We aren’t sure which camp the Vision Pro falls into right now and we’ll let you know when we know for sure.
What’s Next
If you’re running into problems with the Vision Pro’s visionOS software, keep an eye out for new software in the days and weeks ahead.
Apple recently pushed a new software update to the Vision Pro and there will be plenty more where that came from. Apple will continue to refine the software with bug fixes, enhancements, and security patches throughout the year.
The visionOS 1.0.2 update was the last known upgrade in the company’s pipeline, but we expect a new version to roll out in the near future.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.