3 Things to Know About watchOS 10.2 Right Now

Apple’s confirmed a new watchOS 10.2 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of its public release for Apple Watch. The confirmation comes just a day after Apple released watchOS 10.1.

watchOS 10.2 is a milestone upgrade, the second for the company’s watchOS 10 operating system. As such, it should bring more than just bug fixes and security updates to compatible Apple Watch models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the watchOS 10.2 release date yet. The software will stay in beta testing for several weeks, but we expect it to arrive before the end of the year.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major watchOS 10 update for Apple Watch.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the watchOS 10.2’s known changes, what you can expect from the watchOS 10.2 release date and time, information about the watchOS 10.2 beta, and more.

watchOS 10.2 Beta

If you want to try the watchOS 10.2 beta on your Apple Watch right now, you can do so provided you have a Watch that’s compatible with watchOS 10.

Apple’s pushed the watchOS 10.2 beta to developers and it will also release a public version. We expect the public version to arrive soon.

Before you download the watchOS 10.2 beta on your Apple Watch, be aware that beta software is often buggy and can hinder your Watch’s performance.

The software could negatively impact your core apps and the overall performance of your device. We don’t recommend using it as a daily driver.

You might able to fix problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

Apple is currently on watchOS 10.2 beta 1.

watchOS 10.2 Release Date & Time

Apple hasn’t confirmed a watchOS 10.2 release date and we may not get an announcement ahead of time.

As of right now, we expect the software to land later this year, probably in December after the company and beta testers have had ample time to poke and prod it for issues.

watchOS 9.2 and watchOS 8.3 (Apple didn’t release a watchOS 8.2 update) both arrived in December so there’s a good chance the company uses the same window this year.

As for the release time, the official version of watchOS 10.2 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. Apple will also pushed beta updates around 10AM Pacific as well. New betas typically every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new versions of the beta, or the official version of watchOS 10.2, right away.

watchOS 10.2 Features: What’s New

Milestone updates (x.x) typically bring a mix new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to Apple Watch users and that’s what you can expect from watchOS 10.2.

Developers are digging through the watchOS 10.2 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything of substance on board.