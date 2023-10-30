When Will Apple Release watchOS 10.2?

Apple’s confirmed a new watchOS 10.2 update for Apple Watch and the software should land before the end of the year.

watchOS 10.2 is the next big update for Apple Watch and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of its release for Apple Watch 4 and newer models.

The software is a milestone release which makes it a bit more exciting than a standard release. Milestone upgrades typically carry more than just bug fixes and security updates.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the watchOS 10.2 release date yet and we may not get an announcement ahead of time. That being said, the company often sticks to predictable patterns which sometimes makes it easy to predict a software update’s arrival.

In the case of watchOS 10.2, we have a pretty good idea about what to expect from its arrival. If you’re curious about the watchOS 10.2’s timing for your Apple Watch, read on.

Apple is currently on its first version of watchOS 10.2. This means the software will likely stay in beta testing for awhile longer while the company and beta testers poke and prod it for issues. In other words, don’t expect the software to roll out tomorrow, or in November for that matter.

As of right now, we expect watchOS 10.2 to roll out in December. We’ve come to this conclusion based on Apple’s patterns and information from a trustworthy source.

Apple’s watchOS 9.2 and watchOS 8.3 updates (the company didn’t release a watchOS 8.2 update) both arrived in mid-December. watchOS 9.2 and watchOS 8.3 both dropped on December 13th.

If we go back even further, watchOS 7.2 landed on December 14t. You’re probably seeing the pattern here and it’s one that we suspect will continue on this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a reporter who is notoriously accurate, says Apple is preparing new software for December.

Gurman says Apple is prepping a revamped version of the TV app and that it will roll out as part of a tvOS software update for Apple TV in December.

A new tvOS 17.2 update is currently in beta testing and the software includes upgrades to the TV application. tvOS 17.2 will almost certainly roll out alongside watchOS 10.2 for Apple Watch and upgrades for iPhone and Mac.

So, barring a delay, you can expect watchOS 10.2 to arrive sometime in mid-December, ahead of the holidays at the end of the year.

watchOS 10.2 is a milestone upgrade, but it looks like it will be a fairly minor upgrade for compatible Apple Watch models. Beta testers haven’t discovered much on board, but that could change as the beta progresses.

Once Apple pushes its watchOS 10.2 update to Apple Watch users, look for Apple to put a new watchOS 10.3 update into beta alongside new software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.1 & 11 Reasons You Should