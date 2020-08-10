$30 Off Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets Today

Newest Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets on Sale.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale for $30 off at Amazon right now. This is one of the biggest deals we’ve seen on the new model, and it may be the best price until Black Friday.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is now $59.99 and the Fire HD 8 Plus is $79.99. You can also score the same deal on both models without special offers.

Amazon goes even bigger with $50 off the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition that includes a kid-ready case, a year of Freetime Unlimited, and a two-year worry-free guarantee that even covers accidental damage.

Check out the different models available below. For most users, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the best value, but if you want a higher resolution screen with a few additional features the Fire HD 8 Plus is a good pick.

Sale All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black, without Special Offers 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.

All-day battery life - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported).

Sale All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB, our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment, Slate, without Special Offers 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 3 GB RAM.

All-day battery life & wireless charging - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 4 hours (with included cable and adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported).

Sale All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case Save up to $94.98 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service. Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Stream over wifi or view downloaded content on the go with 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 1 TB of additional storage.

