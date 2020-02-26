4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should

If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3.1 update right away. The iOS 13.3.1 update includes 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in. Reports have also outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack. Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air. Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October. If you're running an older version of iOS 13 on your phone, you'll probably want to update your iPhone right now. If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.3.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page. The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser. If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here. iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website. If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more right here. If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3.1. Read about those here. If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3.1 update. iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here. In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos. You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once. iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.