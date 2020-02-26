Apple
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should
The iOS 13.3.1 update is a maintenance release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some of you should install Apple’s new firmware right now, others are better off waiting for a few hours or a few more days before moving to iOS 13.3.1. Some of you might even want to wait for the next version of iOS 13.
Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 update is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Unlike iOS 13.3, iOS 13.3.1 brings a short list of enhancements and bug fixes to the iPhone.
It might be small, but the iOS 13.3.1 update requires a fairly large download. It’s around 200MB for iPhone owners moving their device up from iOS 13.3.
The iOS 13.3.1 download will be bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.
Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 12, iOS 13.0, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2.3, or iOS 13.3 could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 13.3.1. We’re hearing about positive changes. That said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.
If you run into trouble, note that you can no longer downgrade back to iOS 13.3. That means those of you moving up from iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, and iOS 12 should approach iOS 13.3.1 with extreme caution. Once you move, there’s no going back to official software.
Apple’s next batch of bug fixes could be weeks away so those of you on the fence about an upgrade should dig into feedback before moving to iOS 13.3.1.
If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 13.3.1, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12 for a little bit longer.
Install iOS 13.3.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3.1 update right away.
The iOS 13.3.1 update includes 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
Reports have also outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
If you're running an older version of iOS 13 on your phone, you'll probably want to update your iPhone right now.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.3.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should
The iOS 13.3.1 update is a maintenance release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some...
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
Kangers
09/27/2019 at 9:00 pm
Warning to hearing aid users. If your aids stream music or phone calls, e.g. Phonak marvels or resound equivalent, DO NOT UPGRADE TO IOS 13 or 13.1. This functionality is completely lost. There is no current fix. Additionally the settings screen is not available at all. It certainly wasn’t on my iPhone 11 with preinstalled ios13.
maxglitz
09/30/2019 at 6:49 pm
Kangers, I should buy you a drink. I was seconds away from installing iOs 13.1.2 when I read your comment. I’m one of those Resound hearing aid wearers that depends greatly on their app and being able to bluetooth my phone to my hearing aids. THANK YOU for saving me some real grief.
anonymous
10/01/2019 at 6:16 pm
iOS13 is google friendly made.
For example, Safari13 repeatedly and periodically try to connect to safebrowsing.googleapis.com
even if I completely turned off fraudulent site protection and I just only enabled private browsing mode.
iOS13 or Safari13 sends every apple user’s device information(http useragent) and ip address periodically to google company. It includes usage pattern information and indication of who is using apple device.
Why? Now, apple is best friend of google. My privacy and anonymity is not important to them.
My iOS version is 13.1.2
אאא
10/02/2019 at 8:51 am
Don’t update to IOS 13 by any means they make a lot of small (and very annoying) changes to make you want a new iPhone
IOS 13 is not suitable for a reset that has the 3D Touch Home button does not switch between appliques
3D Touch works in parallel with a long touch which is really uncomfortable
A large part of the changes in IOS 13 do not take into account that the iPhone 8 screen is smaller than more advanced devices