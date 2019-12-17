Apple
iOS 13.3 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s new iOS 13.3 update wipes out some glaring issues, but problems are plaguing the latest release for iPhone.
iOS 13.3 is a milestone upgrade and it brings new features, patches, enhancements, and a brand new batch of bug fixes to iOS 13 users.
Some iPhone users are already noticing positive changes after moving up from iOS 12, iOS 13.0, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.2.2, and iOS 13.2.3.
On the flip side, some iPhone users are noticing bugs and a variety of performance issues after installing the new firmware. Some of these issues have carried over from older versions of iOS, others are brand new.
In this guide to iOS 13 problems we’ll take you through the current state of these issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems and provide you with some resources that should help if you run into trouble.
We’ll also touch on the state of the downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iOS 13 down the road.
iOS 13.3 Problems
As we push away from the release we’re seeing complaints about bugs and performance problems. Some of these issues are minor, others are much bigger.
The current list of iOS 13.3 problems includes some familiar faces. Some users are having trouble downloading and installing the new update. If your iOS 13.3 installation gets stuck, try hard resetting your phone. This typically resolves the issue.
We’re also seeing complaints about abnormal amounts of UI lag, AirPlay issues, Touch ID and Face ID issues, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, Exchange issues, HomePod issues, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, CarPlay issues, lockups, freezes, and crashes. There are also bugs impacting the new Screen Time features that arrived inside iOS 13.3.
The update is still pretty new so we expect the list of iOS 13.3 problems to grow as more people transition from iOS 12, iOS 13.0, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.2.2, and iOS 13.2.3 to the latest software.
If you haven’t downloaded the iOS 13.3 update yet, we recommend preparing your iPhone for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.
We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re currently running an older version of iOS 13 or you’re planning to upgrade, you’ll want to sift through feedback from those we have installed the software. This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and performance issues.
We’ve released our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 13.3 update and it’s a good starting point for those of you weighing an upgrade.
We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about iOS 13.3 performance.
We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 13.3 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so check those out if you need additional feedback.
How to Fix iOS 13.3 Problems
Some issues might require a fix from Apple, but some you might be able to fix on your own.
Before you make an appointment at your local Apple Store, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. It might have what you’re looking for.
We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that shows you how to fix iOS 13 battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the Apple’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.
You Can Downgrade from iOS 13.3
If you can’t stand iOS 13.3’s performance on your iPhone, you can try moving your iPhone back to iOS 13.2.3.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.2.3 which means you can drop back to the previous version in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
The company’s closed off the downgrade path to iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1,4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0, and iOS 11 so there’s no going back to any of those updates.
For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our walkthrough.
What’s Next
Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 13.
iOS 13.3.1 is currently in beta testing ahead of an unknown release date for iPhone. The update probably won’t bring any new features, but it will almost certainly have bug fixes on board including fixes for the bugs impacting Apple’s new Screen Time features.
Given the severity of the issues, don’t be surprised if Apple rolls iOS 13.3.1 in December. If that doesn’t happen, we expect a quick release in 2020. That should be music to the ears of those struggling on iOS 13.3.
If you can’t wait for the official version, you can try moving your device to the iOS 13.3.1 beta right now.
Install iOS 13.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3 update right away.
iOS 13.3 brings 12 new security patches to your iPhone. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you skipped a previous version of iOS 13, you'll get security patches from the updates you missed in your iOS 13.3 update.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Max
09/27/2019 at 1:48 pm
Weird thing for me, ios 13.1.1 doesn’t even show up to download!
Jack st lawrence
09/29/2019 at 8:40 pm
My iPhone X will not load ANY EMAILS. My iPad will, but loads them very slowly.
Marisa
10/01/2019 at 5:34 am
I’m having the same email issues. The screen is white. If emails do load the app then crashes or takes forever to open a message.
Miguel
09/30/2019 at 10:31 am
Anyone else having connectivity issues when going from WiFi to network connection? When I leave my phone and my phone goes to LTE, I get a no connection error message even though my phone displays LTE. I’m always having to restart my phone, or in some cases, reset my network but that’s only a temporary issue.
Tim Halpin
09/30/2019 at 5:36 pm
I’m having the issue on my iPhone X where it shows LTE and not wi-fi, along with a number of third-party apps that don’t appear to be connecting to the internet at all. I took my phone to the Apple Store on Saturday and waited two hours for a “Genius” to tell me she had no idea why this was happening. Tried downgrading to 12 — it took 6 hours to download the IPSW file, I went thru the process of starting over with a new phone, and when I restored from iCloud it ONLY gave me the option to install 13.1.2 again. I couldn’t opt out of the update, so I did it, hoping whatever was broken would magically fix itself. Nope. Same issues, different OS. Very frustrating. I have an 11 Pro on order — hopefully Apple fixes these issues before it arrives, or I’ll have an even MORE expensive phone that doesn’t work the way it should.
Charles Kurre
10/01/2019 at 10:42 am
iPhone 8+ Since update to 13.1.2 cox email imap & smpt setttings used for the past ten years no longer work, so no getting or sending email from the phone using the cox.net account. My work around is email forwarding all emails from cox web mail to second email account I also get on my phone, but this is a bummer
RICK
10/02/2019 at 11:45 am
MY APLLE WATCH 4 IS NO SYNING WITH THIS NEW 13.1.1 , I I CLICK ON THE APP ON THE PHONE AND IT WANT TO PAIR SO I TRIED AND IT WON’T PAIR
HAS ANYONE HAD THIS PROBLEM?